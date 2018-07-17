Landgrove Meeting House

The Sunday Services at the Landgrove Meeting House feature fellowship, music, lifted voices and inspirational words in a classic 160-year-old building in a pastoral landscape. Services are held Sundays at 9:30 a.m., July 1 to August 26. Weekly service leaders are respected educators, activists and ecumenical clergy who help to interpret and understand our world. Scripture may be read and music is provided by professional musicians. The Church’s late 1890s pump organ works beautifully and adds to the splendor. Each service is followed by refreshments on the lawn. The service on Sunday, July 22, will welcome Reverend Dr. James Kowalski, who was Dean of the Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine in New York City from March of 2002 until becoming Emeritus in June 2017. He has served parishes in Newtown, Hartford and Darien, Connecticut since his ordination in 1978, and is a board member of Episcopal Charities/Diocese of New York, the Center for Interreligious Understanding and the Advisory Board of the Episcopal Actors’ Guild of America. The entire 2018 summer schedule can be seen at landgrove.vermont.gov/community.