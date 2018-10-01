Landscapes for Landsake Art Sale & Exhibition

For 28 years, the Agricultural Stewardship Association (ASA) has worked to accomplish a singular mission: protect the farms, rich soils and agricultural landscape in Washington and Rensselaer Counties of New York for future generations. In that time they’ve managed to conserve 125 farms and 20,042 acres. For the last 16 years, a significant source of funding for this mission has come from the Landscapes for Landsake Art Sale and Exhibition, a celebration of the land by the community of local artists. The show opens with a wine and cheese reception on Saturday, October 6, from 12 to 5 p.m. Admission is $10 per person. The gallery is also open from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday and Monday, October 7 and 8, with free admission.

This year’s exhibition features the work of 60 artists, 14 of which are participating for the first time. Many of the artists will be on hand to discuss their work. The sale takes place in the historic barn at Maple Ridge, 172 Route 372 in the hamlet of Coila, just west of the Village of Cambridge, N.Y. Participating Curators John and Gigi Begin have generously donated their time, imagination, talent and experience to Landscapes for Landsake for the past three years. “There really is no other venue in the region that has all of these incredibly talented local artists in one place at one time. The artwork includes oil, acrylic, pastel, watercolor, photography and pottery. It’s a must see,” Gigi says. For a preview of the works in the show, you can visit agstewardship.org.