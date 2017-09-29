‘Landscapes for Landsake’ Exalts and Preserves Agricultural Beauty

For 27 years the Agricultural Stewardship Association (ASA) has worked to accomplish a singular mission: protect the farms, rich soils and agricultural landscape in Washington and Rensselaer counties for future generations. In that time they’ve managed to conserve 112 farms and 17,500 acres. A significant source of funding for this mission for the last 15 years, has come from the ‘Landscapes for Landsake’ Art Sale and Exhibition, a celebration of the land by a community of local artists. This year’s exhibition features the work of 58 artists, 13 of whom are participating for the first time.

The event will be held in an historic barn at Maple Ridge, 172 Route 372 in the hamlet of Coila, N.Y., just west of the Village of Cambridge. It opens with a wine and cheese reception on Saturday, October 7, from 12 to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 per person. The gallery will also be open from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday and Monday, free of charge. Several of the artists will be on hand to discuss their work throughout the weekend. All of the participating artists have generously pledged to donate 50 percent of their sale proceeds to ASA in support of its farmland conservation work. Funds raised from the sale directly benefit regional projects.

This year’s exhibition is curated by artists John and Gigi Begin, of Cambridge, N.Y., who have donated their time, imagination, talent and experience to the event for the last three years.

“There really is no other venue in the region that has all of these incredibly talented local artists in one place at one time. The artwork includes oil, pastel, watercolor, photography, sculpture and pottery. It’s a must see,” Gigi says.

This year’s featured piece, ‘Farmland at Dawn,’ was painted by Ann Fitzgibbons. “I think for myself, – and perhaps for all the artists who participate in ‘Landscapes for Landsake’ – there is a deep connection to this land, a sense of place,” Ann says. “Through our art, using design, color and composition, we are attempting to capture the beauty of this area. Just as land conserved for agricultural use is without doubt a gift for the generations to come, so too are the landscapes that reflect this land.”

For a preview of the works for sale, visit agstewardship.org.