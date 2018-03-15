Last Call for LEGO Contest

The 2018 LEGO Contest will take place on Saturday, March 17, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the NewsBank Conference Center, 352 Main Street, Chester. This event is open to LEGOmaniacs pre-kindergarten through grade eight and their families. Participants should construct their original creations (no kits allowed), no bigger than 24 x 36 inches, and bring them that day between 9 and 10 a.m. Entries will be judged in different grade categories for originality, imagination and presentation. If a team entry, the age of the oldest member will determine the grade category. There is also a separate family team class. Motorized LEGOs will be considered in a separate section. Prizes will be awarded at 12:30. While the judges are looking at the entries, participants can share ideas and build at two special LEGO stations for additional fun. Refreshments will be on sale to make the waiting time even more enjoyable. Download the registration form at stlukesepiscopalvt.org, or pick on up at the libraries and schools in Chester and in Grafton. The event will benefit the Church and the children’s section of the Whiting Library. For more, contact Lillian Willis at 802-875-1340 or lbwillisct@comcast.net.