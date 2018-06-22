Laumeister Show to Feature New Yorker Cartoonists

The Laumeister Art Center at Southern Vermont College presents an exhibition and sale of participating cartoons from The New Yorker magazine from June 25 to September 9. The New Yorker, renowned for its serious fiction, essays and journalism, has featured cartoons since its first publication in1925. Cartoonists in this exhibit include Harry Bliss, George Booth, Roz Chast, Tom Chitty, Frank Cotham, Edward Koren, Bob Mankoff and many more. A special celebration on Saturday, June 30, begins with a talk by former New Yorker cartoon editor Bob Mankoff at 1 p.m. Mankoff, a student of humor and creativity for 40 years, has devoted his life to discovering just what makes us laugh, and seeks every outlet to do so. A screening of ‘Very Semi-Serious,’ an offbeat documentary about humor, art and the genius of the single panel, will be presented at 2 p.m. The film goes behind the scenes at The New Yorker, and introduces some of the cartooning legends and hopefuls whose work has inspired and baffled readers for decades. The film will be followed by panelists Tom Toro and Danny Shanahan, who will discuss life as cartoonists, moderated by Jessica Ziegler, daughter of the late New Yorker cartoonist Jack Ziegler.

At 5 p.m., enjoy an elegant dinner at Southern Vermont College’s Everett Mansion, a 27-room English/Norman-style home built in 1911 on 400 acres set on the side of Mount Anthony in Bennington. As the main administration building of the College, the Mansion is the perfect venue for this special dining experience. At 7:30, the ‘Crown Prince of New York cabaret,’ Steve Ross, performs a compelling concert of songs from the Great American Songbook. Ross has performed around the country and around the world in every kind of venue – from Rio de Janeiro to Sydney, from Carnegie Hall to Lincoln Center, and from cabarets to theaters. General admission for the exhibit is $10 for adults; $5 for seniors, veterans and AAA members; and students and children are admitted free. To purchase tickets for the entire special celebration on Saturday, June 30, which includes the cartoon exhibit, talk, film, panelist discussion, dinner and cabaret, the cost is $75. Tickets for those who wish to view the cartoon exhibit and have dinner or the cabaret are $40. The Laumeister Art Center, 44 Gypsy Lane, Bennington, is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily – closed on Fourth of July. For reservations or more information, call 802-442-7158 or visit artcenter.svc.edu.