Laura Molinelli and Ben Campbell to Perform at Old Parish Church in Weston

Laura Molinelli and Ben Campbell, founding members of the seminal dream-pop band Luminous Crush, will perform an intimate concert as an acoustic duo at 4 p.m. on January 14, in the Old Parish Church (OPC) on Route 100 in Weston. This return engagement is part of OPC’s Hearts and Voices series, established in 2009 in memory of G. Frederick (Fritz) Zeller, a longtime educator, community leader and a pillar of Old Parish Church. From bluegrass and folk to pop and rock, originals and classic covers alike, Molinelli and Campbell bring sweet harmonies and excellent musicianship to the stage as they perform original songs and familiar favorites. Formed in 2015, Luminous Crush has recorded two albums.

Campbell has collaborated with a number of Vermont’s musical luminaries, including Anaïs Mitchell, Michael Chorney and Caleb Elder. Molinelli is an established member of the New York/New England music scene, having won many local fans for her solo performances and appearances with the Bondville Boys and Luminous Crush. In a wider universe, she has shared the stage with such notables as Lucinda Williams, Dar Williams, The Band, NRBQ, The Samples, Rebecca Hall, Lou Gramm (former lead singer for Foreigner) and The Legendary Lead Singers of the Temptations.

Admission is $10. Revenues from their performance will benefit three area food pantries; Laura and Ben are graciously donating their talent to help alleviate hunger in south-central Vermont.