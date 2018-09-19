LBA Chili Cook-Off

Lake Bomoseen Association is holding a chili cook-off on Thursday, September 27, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Woodard’s Marine Showroom on Route 4A in Hydeville. Chili and tableware are provided. Guests will get to vote on the best chili; the chef that receives the most wins the Top Dog Award, and the LBA gets to add the money to its general fund. Anyone is welcome to enter; just bring your favorite chili in a crock pot, with the name and a list of ingredients. Friends, members and lake neighbors are all invited to come at no charge (except for voting). Bring a beverage and chair and, if you are not making chili, an appetizer, salad, corn bread or dessert to share. Contact Davene at gdddbrown@hotmail.com or 802-468-2281 for more.