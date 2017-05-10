Leadership Changes for BRSU

The Battenkill Valley Supervisory Union (BVSU) has announced changes to its leadership team. William Bazyk has been hired as interim superintendent, and Dr. Luisa Millington will now serve full-time as director of curriculum and coordinator of the Consolidated Federal Programs grant.

Bazyk, who has served as the district’s director of special education for the past two years, will continue in that post along with overseeing the management of the Arlington School District and Sandgate School District, which have a combined population of over 400 students and a budget of $6 million. Bazyk began his career in education as a special education teacher followed by administrative roles in special education and student services. He has worked in the education field for more than 25 years and is experienced in budgeting, special education laws, grant writing and programming.

An educator for over 20 years, Millington will step away from her teaching responsibilities and her work as chair of the science department to serve in a full-time role that will encompass all aspects of academic curriculum and staff professional development including Common Core, Next Generation Science Standards, Personalized Learning Plans, Proficiency-Based Learning and the implementation of Multi-Tiered Systems of Support, as well as oversight of the Consolidated Federal Programs grant. Millington received her Ph.D. at the University La Sapienza in Italy. She has taught at the middle, high school and college levels and is a noted archaeologist of more than 30 digs. In addition to her teaching, Millington is a published anthropologist and researcher with the US Army Cultural Resources Program, which led to her most recent book, ‘The Carabinieri Command for the Protection of Cultural Property: Saving the World’s Heritage.’ She has received numerous honors, including being named Vermont Chemistry Teacher of the Year from the New England Institute of Chemists and A Bright Spot in Education by Delta Kappa Gamma International.