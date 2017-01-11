Leading Expert to Discuss Effects of Climate Change in Vermont

Dr. Alan Betts of Atmospheric Research in Pittsford is a leading climate researcher, columnist and commentator. He is a frequent speaker on climate change issues around the state, and has helped draft climate adaptation plans for Vermont. Betts believes that climate change is one of the many great challenges humanity faces this century. Join him at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, January 23, for ‘How Will Climate Change Affect Vermont?’ at the Wallingford auditorium above the Town Hall at 75 School Street. Learn how global climate change is affecting Vermont and review the transformation already underway. Refreshments will be served. Contact Doug Fontein at 802-446-2928 with any questions.