Leahy Caseworker to Lead Talk on US Immigration Law

Susan Sussman, caseworker for Senator Patrick Leahy, specializing in immigration issues, will present ‘The Current Status of Immigration Law in the United States,’ at Manchester Community Library (MCL) on Monday, April 2 at 7 p.m. This free event is co-sponsored by the Interfaith Council of the Northshire and MCL. With immigration issues in the news, and in the face of numerous Presidential executive orders, federal court cases and Congressional action, Sussman will discuss who can presently come to the United States as a nonimmigrant (e.g. visitor, student, temporary worker), immigrant or refugee. She will also explore some of the impact here in Vermont. Sussman has worked for US Senator Patrick Leahy for the past 11 years, serving the Senator’s constituents with issues related to the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of State. Prior to working for Senator Leahy, Sussman had a long legal career in a number of roles including private practice as an immigration attorney, executive director of the Vermont Human Rights Commission, Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights, a lawyer for Vermont Legal Aid, and as a diversity/equity trainer and mediator. The program is free and open to the public.

Manchester Community Library is located at 138 Cemetery Avenue in Manchester Center. For details, call 802-362-2607 or visit mclvt.org.