Learn about Dog Communication

Is a yawn always just a yawn? Why does a dog shake off even when it’s not wet? Why is a growl a good thing? Is a tail wag always friendly? Learn all about how dogs communicate and what they say with their bodies – join Deb Helfrich for ‘Woof! What is the Dog Saying?’ at the Manchester Community Library on Sunday, April 8, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. This interactive multi-media presentation will demystify dog communication, explain how dogs express themselves, and explore how we can all live safely and happily together. At the end of the presentation, the audience gets a chance to practice reading dog body language through several engaging exercises.

Helfrich is owner and co-founder of Gold Star Dog Training, based in Fairfax. She has been a therapy dog handler since 1996 and the volunteer Director of Training and Certification for Therapy Dogs of Vermont (TDV) since 2005. In this role, she manages the testing and evaluation of new therapy dog teams, oversees a statewide team of testers and evaluators, and is responsible for all policies and guidelines related to therapy dog certification. She also created TDV’s first training programs in 2008.

The program is free and open to humans only, ages 14 through adult; dogs must be left at home. To attend, register at least a week in advance at 802-362-2607 or events@mclvt.org. Manchester Community Library is located at 138 Cemetery Avenue in Manchester Center.