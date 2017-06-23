Learn About Grass-Fed Dairy Production at Larson Farm in Wells

Tour the protected Larson Farm, 661 South Street, Wells, with the Vermont Land Trust on Thursday, June 29, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Participants will hear Cynthia and Rich Larson discuss their rotational grazing, no-grain, organic dairy, and have a chance to see their new creamery. Refreshments will include fresh gelato made on the farm. Sign up at vlt.org/grass-fed-dairy-production or contact Cara Gauthier at 802-262-1222 or cgauthier@vlt.org.