Learn About the Azores

Where are the Azores and why are some predicting that the island chain will be the next big travel destination? Join Alan and Nancy Benoit with Cindy Waters and Curt Merrow at Equinox Village on Sunday, February 5, at 4 p.m. to find out why the Azores are a smart travel choice, especially for those living in the northeast. This armchair travel talk will feature images of the lush green volcanic craters, breathtaking blue lakes, thermal springs, dark sand beaches and European charm of the budget-friendly archipelago. The program, which is sponsored by Equinox Village and presented by Manchester Community Library, is free and open to the public. A reception will follow. Equinox Village is located at 49 Maple Street in Manchester Center. Call 802-362-2607 to learn more.