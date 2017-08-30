Learn CPR at Londonderry Farmers’ Market

The Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad and the West River Farmers’ Market invite you to learn CPR on Saturday, September 9, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thousands of people die every year from cardiac arrest. It happens at home, work, the movies, on buses, trains, planes and in grocery stores . For these people their best chance of survival is a witness starting hands-only CPR. It is easy and quick to learn; come find out how to save a life! It is free and open to all who want to learn. The more people who learn CPR, the more lives will be saved! For information contact spirersweb@gmail.com.

If you have never been to the West River Farmers’ Market, come have breakfast, lunch or a latte and a sweet treat from a diverse group of participating food vendors. Sample a variety of cheeses, hot relishes or jams, see the variety of fall crops and check out locally-raised fresh organic chicken, beef, lamb and pork. Outstanding artisan vendors round out the offerings.

August 30, 2017
