Learn How Solar Works at Arlington’s Canfield Library

Join Bill Laberge and Danielle Laberge at Arlington’s Martha Canfield Library at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 11, for a look at how solar works. They will explore the history of solar technology, advances made in the industry and why renewable energy is replacing fossil fuels, as well as the practical considerations in connecting solar power to the grid amidst an ever-changing regulatory landscape. A question and answer session will follow their illustrated presentation. Bill Laberge is the owner of Grassroots Solar; his daughter Danielle is involved with sales and system design for the company. The program is free and open to the public. For information, call 802-375-6153 or visit marthacanfieldlibrary.org.