Learn Origami

Equinox Village will host a series of classes in origami taught by Katsuko Lord and Chie Addington beginning Thursday, February 9, at 11 a.m. Origami is the art of paper folding. It is an integral part of Japanese cultural society, and is taught to children in schools and enjoyed by all ages. The classes will start with simple forms, such as the popular crane, and focus on basic techniques. Proceeding classes will progress into more complex forms based on themes such as animals, flowers and toys. The cost is $40 for the series or $15 per class. To register, call 802-362-4061. Lord and Addington are the operators of Café Sora, a Japanese-inspired cafe at the Southern Vermont Arts Center during the summer months. Their business, Japamama, offers a variety of Japanese culture classes and activities. Equinox Village is located at 49 Maple Street in Manchester Center.