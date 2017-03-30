Learn Reiki

Have you ever wanted to learn about Reiki, the ancient hands-on healing technique? Reiki works on many levels: physical, mental, emotional and spiritual. Learn with two Reiki masters, Mary Ann Carlson and Everley Saint Peter, on Wednesday, April 5, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Bennington, 108 School Street. You will receive a free notebook with lots of information. The class is sponsored by the Vermont Center for Independent Living. The event is free; register with Lynn Mazza at 802-442-1876 or lmazza@vcil.org.