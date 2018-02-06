Learning the Power of Service at Shaftsbury Elementary

The Shaftsbury Elementary School Council, staff and parents recently joined together to help children in need. The School Council worked to collect over five pounds of aluminum pop tops from cans for recycling to support the work of the Shriners Hospital for Sick Children. It is a good example of children helping children; their actions have taught them what the power of a small group of people can do to make a big difference to others in need. School Council members were given a presentation by Kathy Whitman and Liz Fenwick, members of the NorShaft Lions Club, in recognition of the Council’s hard work and positive contribution to the support of Shriners Hospital for Sick Children. NorShaft Lions have been collecting these tops for over a year, joining with Lions Clubs from across the State of Vermont to support the work of the hospital, where parents do not have to pay for their children to be treated.