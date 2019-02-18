Lefer Joins Grace Cottage Family Health

Dr. Ted Lefer is now accepting new patients at Grace Cottage Family Health in Townshend. Lefer graduated from Vassar College in 1998 and received a Certificate in Premedical Studies from Mills College in Oakland, CA. After receiving his medical degree from American University of the Caribbean, he completed his family medicine residency at University Hospitals Case Medical Center in Cleveland, OH, in 2015.

One of Dr. Lefer’s specific areas of interest is in helping patients of all ages to overcome obesity and learn to practice healthy lifestyles with confidence. “I realize that poor health habits are not just the result of lack of willpower,” he said. “Factors such as knowledge, environment and mental health issues all come into play with a patient’s overall health and fitness. Instead of just chasing the problem, I like to build relationships and address underlying causes.” Dr. Lefer sought out his new position as a family physician in Vermont, and says, “I am very excited to be part of the medical team at Grace Cottage.” He, his wife, and their five-year-old daughter now live in Brattleboro. For more information, visit gracecottage.org.