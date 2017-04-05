LEGO Engineers Display Creations at Annual Chester Event

Young engineers converged upon the NewsBank Conference Center in Chester on March 18 for the sixth annual LEGO Contest sponsored by Saint Luke’s Episcopal Church. Forty-three exhibitors and their families came from 17 towns in Vermont and one in New Hampshire to show off their LEGO creations. Entries were judged by grade for originality, imagination and presentation. What met the eye was not always the whole of the exhibit. A seemingly solid LEGO box called ‘Puzzle Safe’ had a hidden key that, when removed and inserted into small holes in the walls, prompted pieces to move, so that eventually a door was opened to reveal the interior of the box. Other exhibits included an arcade, pinball machine, pneumatic crane, camera with changing and revolving lenses, vehicles, battle stations, ice skates, restaurants, pet centers, farms and more. Many exhibits had movable parts – some powered by a battery – and lights. Judges Doug Edson of Chester, Chris Meyer of Andover, Andrew Pennell of Rockingham, and high-school student Gurion Lake of Brookfield spoke with participants to learn in detail the aims and special features of their designs. Ribbons and prizes were awarded to the winner and runner-up in each category. Three of the 2017 exhibits will be on display at Chester’s Whiting Library until late April. Proceeds from the contest will enable Saint Luke’s to send a donation to the children’s section at the Library. For pictures from the 2017 LEGO exhibits, visit stlukesepiscopalvt.org. To receive email notice next year’s contest, contact Lillian Willis at 802-875-1340 or lbwillisct@comcast.net.