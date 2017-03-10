L’Ensemble Returns to Oldcastle

The renowned L’Ensemble chamber musical group will present an upcoming two-part concert series celebrating its fourth season in residence at Oldcastle Theatre. Founded in the mid-1970s, L’Ensemble’s musical mission has always been to stretch the definition of chamber music. The group performs all facets of chamber music under the direction of founder and artistic director Ida Faiella, including the classics, jazz-influenced works and cabaret arrangements. Visit lensembleconcerts.org.

‘Schubert: Follow the Lied’ will feature the music of Franz Schubert, Heidi Jacob and John Harbison on Sunday, March 12, at 3 p.m. The concert will include Schubert’s music for voice, French horn, violin, cello and piano and two modern works based on the music of Schubert – a piece for solo piano by Heidi Jacob and a work for piano, violin, viola and cello by well-known Boston composer John Harbison. Performers will be Ida Faiella, soprano; Charles Abramovic, piano; Dale Stuckenbruck, violin; esse Levy, cello; and Joseph Anderer, French horn; the concert marks a L’Ensemble debut for Anderer, who is the Principal Horn of the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra.

‘Shadows on a Screen’ will be the second perfromance, held on Sunday, April 23, at 3 p.m., and featuring music from film scores by Irving Berlin, Jerome Kern, Enrico Morricone, Henry Mancini and John Williams, and will feature Faiella and Stuckenbruck with Lincoln Mayorga, piano/arranger. Tickets for the two-concert series are $40, with individual concert tickets priced at $25 and $10 for students. They are available at oldcastletheatre.org or 802-447-0564. Oldcastle Theatre is located at 331 Main Street in downtown Bennington.