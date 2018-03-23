Leslie Heathcote Pastels on View at Canfield Gallery

The Canfield Gallery will present new and selected works for sale by pastel artist Lesley Heathcote, in its newest exhibit on view from March 22 to April 18. An opening reception will be held on Thursday, March 22, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Heathcote’s work is inspired by a sense of wonder and appreciation for the beauty and intelligence found in nature. Her pastels are impeccably detailed and built in soft layers with subtle nuances of color, constructed to depict the feelings of her subjects – animals found in the farmlands, forests and homes of Vermont. She is a master nature artist with a wide-ranging oeuvre, from wild and domesticated birds to working farm animals and well-loved pets. Each work captures the emotional content of its subject, amplifying its beauty and poetry. All are drawn with exceptional artistry, whether portraits and species depicted in their natural habitat. More recently, her work has expanded to include landscape studies of Vermont and New England.

Heathcote’s love of animals and nature was formed at her family’s cabin in Vermont and strengthened through involvement with community gardens while working for professional photographers in New York City. Her artistic approach evolved over the years and exploded when she discovered the medium of pastel, which combines the brilliance and richness of oil painting with fine detail and lush textures. A graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design, she studied with master teachers Diane Rath and Robert Carsten as well as at the Vermont Studio Center in Johnson. A native of Connecticut, she is currently a resident of Brattleboro. Leslie’s aim is to help people open their hearts to the magnificence of the natural world. All are invited to this show to come enjoy the view and feel the love.

The Canfield Gallery is a nonprofit art gallery serving the communities along the Battenkill River in southwestern Vermont. It presents both educational exhibitions and solo and group shows of art for sale by established and emerging artists. This summer it will present an exhibit on the artistic legacy of Arlington, home of Norman Rockwell, Dorothy Canfield Fisher, Rockwell Kent, and many other well-known writers, artists and musicians. The gallery is located in The Martha Canfield Memorial Library, located at 528 East Arlington Road in Arlington. Call 802-375-6153 or visit the website at marthacanfieldlibrary.org for more information.