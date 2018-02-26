Let’s Eat!

Bennington Pancake Breakfast

The Catamount Rotary Club of Bennington invites you to their 28th annual Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, March 4. Come on down to the Sacred Heart Saint Francis Parish Hall at 238 Main Street in Bennington from 7 a.m. to 12 noon, and enjoy pancakes and sausages, a raffle with wonderful local items, and live music from Butchers and Thieves. Adults are $6, children six to 10 years are $4, and children under five are free. Proceeds benefit scholarships and community projects.

Dinner and Basket Raffle in Hebron to Aid Local Family

Hebron residents Kim Groesbeck and John Austin and their children lost their home to a fire on January 29, and the Hebron United Presbyterian Church is helping them out by hosting a fundraising spaghetti and meatball dinner and basket raffle on Saturday, March 3, from 4 to 6 p.m. The meal will include spaghetti and meatballs (gluten free available) with tossed salad, rolls, dessert and beverage. Take out will be available. Adults are $10; kids ages six to 12 are $5, and those five and under are free. The winning names for the basket raffle will be drawn at 6. If you would like to donate a basket or item for the raffle, contact Maura Rapp at rapp110@gmail.com or 518-854-6005. The Church is located at 3153 Route 30 in West Hebron, N.Y. Contact Pastor Laura Mitchell at 518-854-3729 if you have questions regarding the dinner.

Cambridge Corned Beef & Cabbage

There will be a traditional Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner in support of the Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, at 59 South Park Street in Cambridge, N.Y. from 4:30 to 6:30 on Saturday, March 3. This monthly fundraising dinner will include corned beef, cabbage, carrots, potatoes, onions, rolls and dessert, served at tables or taken home to enjoy for only $10 per meal. The dinner is prepared at the Pantry and served by its volunteers, who work to assure that local families have enough food to keep them happy and healthy. Donations of funds, paper products and personal toiletries are accepted and very helpful.

Pasta Dinner in Granville a Fundraiser for Haynes House

Warm up with a delicious pasta dinner on Saturday, March 3, when the American Legion Post 323, 10 Columbus Street, Granville, N.Y., hosts a Spaghetti Dinner to benefit the Haynes House of Hope. The dinner will be served from 4 to 7 p.m. and is $9 per person. Diners will enjoy a workingman-sized portion of spaghetti with either meat sauce or vegetarian sauce, salad, bread, coffee, tea and water, with a homemade dessert. Soft drinks and adult beverages will be available for purchase. Eat in, or take out. Tickets are available at the door.

The Haynes House of Hope is a comfort care home for the terminally ill and their families located at 7187 State Route 149 in Granville. The resident’s stay and care are provided free of charge. Since Haynes House receives no funding from insurance or government agencies, it is totally dependent on fundraising events, donations, grants, and the generosity of the community to fulfill its mission. To learn more, call 518-642-8155.

Bingo & Potluck in Danby

Currier Memorial School in Danby is planning a Crockpot Dinner and Cash Raffle on Friday, March 2. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and bingo starts at 7. The cost is $20 per book, with additional books available at a discount. Crock pot dinners & desserts will be available. There will also be a 50/50 raffle. Proceeds will go towards Project Currier Excellence.

SVM’s Soup & Bread Night to Offer Tastes from Around the World

Warm up with soup and bread from different immigrant regions during the Soup and Bread Night from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, March 2, at the Slate Valley Museum (SVM), which will be opening an hour early so visitors can dine with them. The event is part of Granville’s First Friday celebration. Soups will include Welsh Potato and Leek, Irish Stew, Italian Minestrone Soup, Polish Borscht, Slovakian Mushroom Soup, Jewish Matzo Ball Soup, and many more. Purchase a $6 sampler cup and get a taste of the soups from the ethnic groups that came to the Slate Valley starting 177 years ago. You can also purchase a handcrafted bowl for $10, donated by from North Granville Pottery, which has generously sponsored the event. The beautiful bowls come in an array of colors, and proceeds go to SVM.

“One of the great things about growing up in this area were welcoming neighbors. Visiting them on a cold winter day always included a bowl of the most delicious soup and a slice of their wonderfully warm breads to go with it! It was the ethnic diversity in the neighborhoods that allowed us the experience of sampling such an array of foods. We hope our First Friday guests will find our soup sampling as enjoyable and as delicious,” said Molly Biggs Celani, president of Slate Valley Museum’s Board of Trustees. Different members of the Museum’s community will be making soup for the event. Artisan bread will be provided by Rock Hill Bakery in Glens Falls, N.Y.

The Slate Valley Museum is located at 17 Water Street in Granville, N.Y. Call SVM at 518-642-1417 or visit the website at slatevalleymuseum.org for further information.