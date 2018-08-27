Let’s Eat!

Pawlet Pork Dinner

The Ladies and Gentlemen’s Supper Club invite you to a Roast Pork Dinner starting at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 1, at the Pawlet Community Church. The menu includes roast pork baked with our famous topping, stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy, hot vegetables, cabbage salad, applesauce, fruited jello, rolls and hot and cold beverages. Dessert this month will be gingerbread with whipped cream. The cost is $12 for adults, $6 for children up to age 12, and free for those five and under. For details, call Doreen Mach at 802-325-3428. Take out orders can be made on the day of the dinner by calling 802-325-3022.

Belmont Ham Dinner

The Mount Holly Community Historical Museum is open Saturday and Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. for browsing. Located on Tarbelville Road in Belmont, it features the Perkins House and Will White Blacksmith Shop. To raise needed funds, there will be a family-style, all-you-can-eat Ham Dinner starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 1, at the Odd Fellows Hall at 37 Lake Street. The cost is $12 person, or $6 for age 11 and under. Go to mounthollyvtmuseum.org for more information.

Bennington Dinner

The Bennington Elks will serve their monthly dinner for members and their guests on Wednesday, September 5, from 5:30 p.m. until the food is gone. Doors open at 5:15. Choose baked or fried fish or baked chicken with scalloped or French fried potatoes, coleslaw, clam chowder, dinner rolls and cookies for $9. Proceeds go towards scholarships and Veterans programs. The Elks Club is located at 125 Washington Avenue, Bennington.

Shushan Breakfast & Bake Sale

The Shushan United Methodist Church, 1057 County Road 61, Shushan, N.Y., will be offering a pancake breakfast and bake sale starting at 8 a.m., followed by lunch, on Saturday, September 1. (This is the day of Shushan’s Townwide Tag Sales, held at various locations around town.) Funds raised will go towards the Churches of Shushan’s ARK Project for Heifer International, to assist communities across the globe in fighting poverty and hunger. For details, call Gayle at 518-854-3896.

Dinner and Music in Wells

A Spaghetti Dinner to benefit the Haynes House of Hope will take place on Sunday, September 2, at Modern Woodmen of American (MWA) Hall in Wells. Dinner will be served from 5 to 8 p.m., and music will be provided by Fritz Henry from 6 to 9 p.m. The Perry girls will be in the kitchen serving up dinner with salad, bread and spaghetti with a choice of meat or meatless sauce, plus dessert. A beverage of soft drinks or water is also included in the meal. The cost to dine in is $15 per person; take-out is $10 per person and does not include beverage. Fritz Henry specializes in playing classic folk, pop, rock and country-rock tunes from the 1960s and 1970s. He has been seen on PBS, ABC, NBC and CBS, and has opened for notables including Livingston Taylor, the Association and Marilyn McCoo of the Fifth Dimension.

The Haynes House of Hope is a comfort care home for the terminally ill and their families. The resident’s stay and care are provided free of charge. Since Haynes House receives no funding from insurance or government agencies, it is totally dependent on fundraising events, donations, grants, and the generosity of the community to fulfill its mission. For more information, call 518-642-8155 or visit thehayneshouseofhope.org.