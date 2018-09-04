Let’s Eat!

Bennington Clam Bake

Members and qualified guests are invited to the Bennington Moose Lodge, located at 916 East Main Street, for a Clam Bake on Saturday, September 8, from 12 to 6 p.m. The cost is $30 per person for three dozen clams with chowder, chicken, hamburgers, hot dogs, corn, and sausage with peppers and onions. To assist with planning, order your dinners in advance by Saturday, September 1, at 802-442-9728. Proceeds will benefit family services.

W. Rutland Breakfast

Masons at Hiram Lodge 101 and Gilman Chapter 88 will be serving a Pancake Breakfast Buffet to raise funds for charitable projects on Saturday, September 8, from 8 to 11 a.m.The cost is $9 for adults, $3 for ages six to 12, and free for children under six. It takes place at the Masonic Lodge at 63 Franklin Street in West Rutland. Plans are to continue every second Saturday for each month through November, weather permitting. Contacts Dave Mason at damasonvt@comcast.net or 802-775-2204 with any questions.

West Pawlet Breakfast

Sunday, September 9, begins the season for Pancake Breakfasts sponsored by the handicapped-accessible West Pawlet Volunteer Fire Department, located at 2806 Vermont Route 153/Main Street. The breakfast will be held from 7:30 to 11 a.m. All are welcome. The menu includes regular, chocolate chip, blueberry and cranberry pancakes and waffles, local maple syrup, home fries, scrambled eggs, sausage and bacon, with coffee, tea, milk and orange juice. The cost is $10, $5 for ages 5 to 11, and free for under age five. Proceeds go towards the WPFD’s equipment and training needs. For information, contact Antonio Landon at 802-345-4312 or wp5801@yahoo.com.

Food Sale in Salem

The Salem Seniors will be sponsoring a food sale to be held in front of Salem Hardware on Main Street in Salem, N.Y., on Saturday, September 8, from 8:30 a.m. until everything has been sold. There will be a variety of foods and baked goods available.