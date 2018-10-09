Let’s Eat!

West Pawlet Breakfast

On Sunday, October 14, the West Pawlet Volunteer Fire Department, located at 2806 Vermont Route 153/Main Street, will serve a Pancake Breakfast from 7:30 to 11 a.m. The firehouse is handicapped-accessible; all are welcome. The menu includes regular, chocolate chip, blueberry and cranberry pancakes and waffles, local maple syrup, home fries, scrambled eggs, sausage and bacon, with coffee, tea, milk and orange juice. The cost is $10, $5 for ages 5 to 11, and free for under age five. Proceeds go towards the WPFD’s equipment and training needs. For information, contact Antonio Landon at 802-345-4312 or wp5801@yahoo.com.

Salem Breakfast

The Salem Volunteer Fire Department will host breakfast on Sunday, October 14, from 7:30 to 11 a.m. at the Fire House located at 53 South Main Street in Salem, N.Y.. Eggs, sausage, bacon, pancakes, home fries and beverages will be on the menu. . The cost is $5 for children age 10 and under; everyone else is $10. Questions? Call Jeremy at 518-681-1206.

Chester Pancake Feast

A pancake feast at Saint Luke’s Church, 313 Main Street, Chester, will be served 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 13. The fast menu features homemade pancakes, bacon, blueberries, real maple syrup, cider and hot beverages in Willard Hall, located at the rear of the church, down the outside stairs by the back garden. Adults are $8; children ages six to 12 are $4. Those under six are free. Visitors are invited to view a timeline display upstairs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. celebrating 150 years of Saint Luke’s history. The Church is adjacent to Chester’s Village Green. For information, call 802-875-6000 or visit stlukesepiscopalvt.org.

Granville Breakfast

The Peniel Presbyterian Church on Quaker Street in Granville, N.Y., will be holding an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast on Saturday, October 13, from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. The menu includes pancakes, real maple syrup, scrambled eggs, sausage, orange juice and coffee or tea. The cost is $ 6 for adults, $3 for ages 5 to 12, and free for age 4 and younger.

Arlington Brunch

The Federated Church Youth Group invite you to enjoy brunch at the Federated Church on Ice Pond Road in East Arlington on Sunday, October 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to benefit the Ronald McDonald House in Albany, N.Y. They will be serving egg casseroles, bacon, muffins, fruit and juice for a free-will donation.

Shaftsbury Chicken Pie Supper

Shaftsbury Methodist Church at 127 Church Street in Shaftsbury is having their annual chicken pie supper on Saturday, October 13. There will be two seatings, at 4:30 and 6 p.m. Take-outs will be available. Adults are $12; ages six and under are $6. Call 802-447-3479 to reserve your seats or place a take-out order.

Manchester Chicken Pie Supper

Save the date for the annual chicken pie supper at the First Baptist Church of Manchester. They be serving this popular feast on Saturday, October 20, starting at 6 p.m. Call 802-362-3473 to reserve a seat or make arrangements for takeouts. A donation of $13 is requested for adults and $6 for children eight and under.