Let’s Eat!

Marine Corps Birthday Celebrations

Celebrations of the 242nd birthday of the United States Marine Corps Birthday are held throughout the world, generally on the date the Marine Corps was founded, at Tun Tavern, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on November 10, 1775. The event brings together, in one place, Marines who had served in WWII, Korea, Viet Nam, The Gulf, Iraq, Afghanistan and places in between. The common denominator is that they all had served in America’s unique military organization.

In Manchester, there will be a luncheon at Garlic John’s Restaurant, Routes 11/30, on Friday, November 10, beginning at 12 noon. Reservations are not required.

In Dorset, there will be a party at the Dorset Country Club. Contact Jerry Austin at 802-645-1951 for details and to make your reservations.

Pawlet Roast Pork Dinner

The Ladies and Gentlemen’s Supper Club invite you to a Roast Pork Dinner starting at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 4, at the Pawlet Community Church. The menu includes roast pork baked with our famous topping, stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy, hot vegetables, cabbage salad, applesauce, fruited jello, rolls and hot and cold beverages. Dessert this month will be chocolate and Hawaiian wedding cakes. The cost is $12 for adults, $6 for children up to age 12, and free for those five and under. For details, call Doreen Mach at 802-325-3428 or Judy Coolidge at 802-325-3073. Take out orders can also be made on the day of the dinner by calling the Church at 802-325-3022.

Bennington Elks Dinner

The Bennington Elks will serve their monthly dinner for members and their guests on Wednesday, November 1, from 5:30 p.m. until the food is gone. Doors open at 5:15. Choose baked or fried fish or baked chicken with scalloped or French fried potatoes, coleslaw, clam chowder, dinner rolls and coffee, for $9. Proceeds go towards the Elks’ National Foundation for Scholarships and Veterans Programs. The Elks Club is located at 125 Washington Avenue, Bennington.