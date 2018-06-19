Let’s Party!

Peru Garden Party

The Missions Committee at Peru Congregational Church will hold a Summer Garden Party on Saturday, June 23, from 5 to 7:30 p.m., rain or shine. The party will be held at a private home in Peru. There will be a wonderful supper provided by The Perfect Wife Restaurant and Tavern as well as lively music by The Roadies and a fabulous Silent Auction. Tickets are $35 per person, payable in advance and limited to 60. The purpose of the missions committee is to raise funds to do good works within the community and beyond. This year they made donations so far to Ski for Heat, SEVCA, Save the Children, Rutland Dismas House, Neighborhood Connections, Londonderry Rescue Squad, BROC Community Action, Heiffer International and the National Coalition for the Homeless. There are many more groups on the list for charitable contributions. Come, have a great time and help them in helping others. For tickets, contact Jane Johnson at 802-367-1220.

Manchester Block Party

Northshire Baptist Church, located at 5769 Main Street in Manchester Center, is hosting a free Block Party for the community on Wednesday, June 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. Everything is free! Come for bouncy houses, hot dogs, snow cones, cotton candy, popcorn, kids’ games with prizes and more. There will even be an appearance from a professional Storm Trooper. The Church is located just north of the Vermont Country Store offices on Route 7A north, where there will be overflow parking. As Pastor Tim Counts explains, “Please invite your friends! This is one way we delight to show God’s love to the community.” For more information, go to northshirebaptist.org or call 802-362-1988.

Manchester Riverwalk Party

Come celebrate Independence Day with a good old fashioned summertime party on Sunday, July 1, from 4 to 6 p.m. Come to Manchester Riverwalk for Americana food, music and fun. Enjoy listening to the tunes of the Merry Pranksters, sipping lemonade and feasting on hot dogs, salads and homemade goodies. Families are welcome; there will be activities for the kids. You can also check out the historical marble mill turbine from Manchester’s bygone days and stroll along the trails to the waterfall to see where the new bridge will go. Meet at the Riverwalk’s lower gateway by Friends of the Sun, 159 Depot Street, Manchester, and look for the balloons. Manchester Riverwalk is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to build, beautify and maintain public pathways along the river and enhance public access to this remarkable resource. Visit manchesterriverwalk.org for more information.