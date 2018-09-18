Library, Farmers’ Market and Community News

Wallingford Library Victorian Tea

The Friends of Gilbert Hart Library will be holding their annual Victorian Tea on Sunday, September 23, from 3 to 5 p.m. Join them for a delicious high tea, including homemade sandwiches, savories, cookies and sweets. Tickets are $10, on sale now at the Library, located at 14 South Main Street/Route 7 in Wallingford. A limited number will be available, so get yours soon. This is the perfect opportunity to wear your favorite fancy hat! And don’t forget to pick up your raffle tickets for a chance to win our beautiful tea basket filled with assorted teas, a vintage teapot and teacup, scone mix, homemade jam,a gift certificate to Mr. Twitters, and more. The basket is on display now at the Library. Raffle tickets are $1 each or six for $5. You need not be present to win. All proceeds benefit the Gilbert Hart Library. Call 802-446-2685 for details.

Cambridge Public Library

The Cambridge Public Library, 21 West Main Street, Cambridge, N.Y., is hosting two presentations this week. On Thursday, September 20, at 6 p.m., award-winning author and educator Erik Schlimmer will be sharing some of his photos of the Adirondack Mountains and what his research has revealed about place names along the Trans-Adirondack Route in a 45-minute program followed by Q&A.

On Sunday, September 23, at 1 p.m., Lights On Learning, an education enrichment program, is designed to instill a love of learning in children of all ages. Journal Making will be the Library’s first session; participants will be creating their own journals to use during monthly literature lessons. For information, call 518-677-2443.

Manchester Community Library

Manchester Community Library (MCL) will present ‘Get the Most Out of Your Annual Physical: Tips from Dr. Sischy’ on Thursday, September 20, at 1:30 p.m. Learn how to prepare for your annual physical exam, what to expect and how to maximize the opportunity to be proactive about your health. The program is free and open to the public. MCL is located at 138 Cemetery Avenue at the corner of Main Street/Route 7A in Manchester Center. For more information, 802-362-2607 or email events@mclvt.org.

Arlington Village Farmers’ Market

The Arlington Village Farmers’ Market will be held on the grounds of The Arlington Inn at the intersection of Route 7A and Route 313 in the center of Arlington on Friday, September 21, from 4 to 7 p.m. Entertainment will be provided by the Arlington Memorial High School Jazz Ensemble. The Arlington Inn will also host its renowned ‘Meet the Makers’ series, featuring Browns Brewery from Hoosick Falls, N.Y. A new vendor, Vermont Tiny Kitchen, offers low-sugar jams, sauces, salsas, relishes and more. Other vendors sell eggs, spaetzle, organic meets, baked goods and a wide selection of cheeses. A fresh produce booth is staffed by the Arlington Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, with all profits being donated to the Arlington Food Shelf. Arrive early, as vendors sell out quickly. This week’s health booth will be sponsored by the Battenkill Valley Health Center. Other community booths include The Federated Church of East Arlington and the Arlington Historical Society.

Proceeds from the Arlington Village Farmers’ Market vendor fees will benefit Burdett Commons, an organization established to provide activity and events for youth and seniors of the Arlington, Sunderland and Sandgate area. The Market is sponsored by the Arlington Area Renewal Project, a volunteer group collaborating for the common good. For further information, email

arlingtonrenewalproject@gmail.com.

Tinmouth Contra Dance

The Tartan Raiders, with Brendan Taaffe on guitar and foot percussion and Joanne Garton on fiddle, will accompany caller Luke Donforth at a Contra Dance on Friday, September 21, from 8 to 11 p.m. at the Tinmouth Community Center. All dances are taught; you do not need a partner. There will be live music, enthusiastic swinging and dancing, refreshments and a fun night for all. Bring clean, non-marring shoes. The Community Center is located on Route 140 in the center of Tinmouth, five miles west of Wallingford. Admission is $10 to $12, $8 for teens and free for children 12 and under. More information is available at tinmouthcontradance.org.