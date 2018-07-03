Library News

Bennington Library

Sign-up for summer reading programs at the Bennington Free Library at 101 Silver Street, Bennington. The fun begins on Monday, July 2, at 12 noon, and will continue through July. Participants sign a pledge to read and receive a reading journal to record their progress. Storyhours, workshops, movies, a special performance and other activities in the Children’s Room will keep the whole family rocking this summer. Beginning Wednesday, July 11 at 10:30 a.m., children three to six will enjoy Storytime Rock-Out. Rock-on Thursdays will appeal to six to 12 year olds, who can express themselves through music, cooking and science. Movie afternoons are scheduled for three Fridays, and families are invited to ‘Libraries ROCK!’ with Stephen Coronella on Tuesday, July 10 at 7 p.m.. He’s a one- man troubadour whose stories and music swing from Robin Hood to Bo Diddley, and Johnny Appleseed to Mavis Staples without missing a beat. CAT-TV staff and their gear will rock the library’s Rotary Room from 6 to 8 p.m. on July 26 with a Multimedia Petting Zoo; oder kids and adults can drop in to try out video production equipment. There’s much more; visit benningtonfreelibrary.org or call 802-442-9051.

Wells Library Book & Bake Sale

Join the Wells Village Library on Friday and Saturday, July 6 and 7, for their annual Book and Bake Sale at the MWA Annex Building located on Route 30 in Wells. Hours are Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Library also will be selling raffle tickets for a local bookstore gift certificate. Tickets will be sold both days of the book sale, and are $2 each or three for $5. The drawing will be held at the end of the book sale; the winner does not need to be present to win. Proceeds from this event will benefit library programs and collection development. Donations of books, dvds, games and puzzles would be much appreciated, and can be dropped off at the Library during normal business hours or by appointment. Donations of baked goods can be dropped off at the MWA on the days of the event. Volunteers are also needed; call 802-645-0611 or email jcb@behaviorservices.com if you can help, or for more information.

Winhall Memorial Library

Kids are invited to visit the Winhall Memorial Library this summer for events, crafts, reading logs and giveaways. Each child who reads five books this summer will receive a prize. Stop in through August 14 to pick up a reading log. The Cookbook Club meets the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. to eat, share recipes, tips and tricks. July’s theme is Barbecue Delight; prepare your favorite BBQ dish, side dish, dessert or beverage and come on Thursday, July 12; grills will be available. Newcomers are weclome. Winhall Memorial Library is located at 2 Lower Taylor Hill Road in Bondville. Call 802- 297-9741 or visit

winhallmemoriallibrary.org to learn more.

Dorset Library July Artist

The featured artist at the Dorset Public Library during the month of July will be Nell McGuire. The public is invited to meet Nell at an opening reception on Saturday, July 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Refreshments will be served. Nell remembered Miss McSweeney’s bracelets jingling as she moved the chalk across the blackboard explaining a fourth grade art project, and it awakened in her a passion for art that has endured for seven decades. Now a resident of Vermont after living for 43 years in Florida, McGuire’s work has been exhibited throughout southern Florida; her patrons come from as far away as Germany and Italy. All works are for sale, with a portion of the proceeds going to benefit the Library, located on Route 30 in Dorset Village. Hours are Monday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 802-867-5774 for more information.

Manchester Community Library

On Tuesday, July 10, at 1 p.m., Manchester Community Library (MCL) will screen a classic comedy film starring Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau as roommates, Felix and Oscar. Felix, a compulsive neatnik, has been thrown out of his house by his wife and Oscar volunteers to take him in. However, their lifestyles and ideas of housekeeping are completely different, resulting in a major clash of personalities. The screening is free and open to the public and is part of the Library’s Contemporary Film series. Running time is 105 minutes.

Families are invited to read a story, page by page, as you walk a trail at this year’s two StoryWalks, opening at MCL and the Manchester Rec Park on Monday, July 9, and continuing through the summer. Amble along the Rec Park’s walking path for ‘Yoga Bunny;’ stroll along the MCL path to be inspired by vibrant photographs of children accompanied by short text in ‘Shades Of People.’ Be sure to visit MCL afterward to receive a free raffle tickets, good for chances to win a gift basket. The more you read, the more free raffle tickets you’ll earn. StoryWalk, generously sponsored by W. H. Shaw Insurance, is free, open to the public, and fun for all ages. Don’t wait. Get outside and read. Manchester Community Library is located at 138 Cemetery Avenue at the corner of Main Street/Route 7A, Manchester Center. For more Information, call 802-362-2607 or visit

mclvt.org.