Library News

Bennington Free Library

The Summer Reading Program at Bennington Free Library, 101 Silver Street, starts on Tuesday, July 10, when troubadour Stephen Coronella will offer a family concert at 7 p.m. with songs and stories. Check out the entire schedule at benningtonfreelibrary.org. Author Yvonne Daley will discuss her new book, ‘Going Up the Country: When the Hippies, Dreamers, Freaks and Radicals Moved to Vermont,’ on Thursday, July 12, at 7 p.m. Bennington Bookshop is co-sponsoring the event and will provide copies of the book for purchase and light refreshments. Daley, a journalist and professor, is the author of five previous books and director of the Green Mountain Writers Conference. For more information, call 802-442-5059.

South Londonderry Library

Children are invited to the South Londonderry Library on Friday, July 6, at 1:30 p.m. to make maracas with Linda Schroeder,. On Wednesday, July 18, at 10:30 a.m. a special drumming event at the Londonderry Town Offices with Saragail Benjamin, who will bring instruments for up to 60 participants. On Friday, July 20, at 1:30 p.m., children are invited to do jazzy rock paintings; wear old clothes as you will be using acrylic paints. On Wednesday, July 25, at 1:30, make a Kazoo with Linda. All activities include storytime, complimentary reading records and bookmarks and a craft. For adults, there will be a discussion of ‘Return of the Native’ by Thomas Hardy on Monday, July 16, at 1 p.m. Paul Myers Shangri-La exhibit of Bhutan and Nepal will be on display through the month of July. The Library is located at 15 Old School Road in South Londonderry. Call 802-824-3371 or visit southlondonderryfreelibrary.wordpress.com.

Wilder Memorial Library

The Wilder Memorial Library, 24 Lawrence Hill Road, Weston. is offering a free concert for kids and their families on Saturday, July 14, at 11 a.m. Join musician Stephen Coronella for his high-energy, interactive performance of songs and stories. To learn more, call 802-824-4307.

Dorset Village Library

Mary Shelley’s classic novel, ‘Frankenstein,’ turns 200 this year, and to celebrate, Dorset Village Library is hosting a Frankenstein movie night. on Friday, July 13, at 8 p.m. All ages are invited to watch the 1931 film starring Boris Karloff. It’s free; popcorn, soda and candy will be provided. The Library is located at the corner of Church Street and Route 30 in Dorset Village. For details, call 802-867-5774 or visit dorsetvillagelibrary.org.