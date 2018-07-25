Library News

Ukuleles at Weston Library

Jake Geppert will present a history of the ukulele and its journey into Rock and Roll in ‘Uke Can Read, Uke Can Rock’ on Wednesday, July 25, in the Wilder Memorial Library children’s room. Starting at 10 a.m., kids ages six and up will write and play a short rock song of their own. They are encouraged to bring a ukulele, if they have one, but it’s not required. Contact Randall Szott with any questions at 802-824-4307

Fun at Cambridge Library

Cambridge Public Library is partnering with Hubbard Hall Theater when Barrel of Fun Productions will present ‘American Music Rocks’ on Wednesday, July 25, at 6:30 p.m. This program chronicles the roots of American music through the years, including early folk songs, to songs from Stephen Foster, Woody Guthrie and early rock and roll. Instruments featured are the banjo, mandolin, ukulele, harmonica and more. This light-hearted, interactive show wraps up the Summer Reading Program, and also features ventriloquist partner Hubert, the loveable hound dog. Tickets are free, and available at Cambridge Public Library, located at 21 West Main Street in Cambridge, N.Y. Summer StoryHour has been off to a great start. Join the Library on Tuesday mornings at 10 a.m. to read, play, create and learn. There are four special events left this summer: on July 24, StoryHour visits Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad; July 31, StoryHour walks to Hubbard Hall; August 7, StoryHour walks to Battenkill Books; and August 14, StoryHour walks to the Cambridge Community Gardens. For more information, call 518-677-2443.

CLiF Event to Offer Kids Free Books at Catamount Connections

Children and families visiting Catamount Connections will be treated to a storytelling presentation on Wednesday, July 25, at 1:30 p.m., thanks to a grant from the Children’s Literacy Foundation (CLiF). Each child will be able to select two new books to keep from hundreds of popular titles. This event is free and open to the public. Research shows that children who don’t read over summer vacation tend to lose literacy skills while children who do read improve their reading abilities. Increasing excitement and opportunities to access books helps maintain reading habits through the summer. Catamount Connections is located within the Masonic Hall, 504 Main Street in Bennington. Founded and led by parents, Catamount Connections provides a comfortable environment in an accessible location for parents to connect and build a support network.

Summertime at MCL

Story Time for infants, toddlers and preschoolers will be held under the Story Tree on the back lawn at Manchester Community Library on Tuesday, July 31, at 10:30 a.m. Enjoy the great outdoors while singing, dancing and listening to fun stories. In case of rain, they’ll move inside. This free program, open to the public, is part of Libraries Rock! the Summer Reading Program sponsored by Mother Myrick’s Confectionery and Northshire Bookstore. Kids of all ages can join Summer Reading any day to earn free raffle tickets for a chance to win one of the exciting raffle packages on display in the Library, located at 138 Cemetery Avenue at the corner of Main Street/Route 7A, Manchester.

Family Fun in Greenwich

There will be a free Family Fun Day with Peter Rabbit and friends, based on the stories by Beatrix Potter, on Saturday, July 28, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Children can participate in activities and enjoy foods based on the ‘Tales of Peter Rabbit.’ Play in Mr. McGregor’s garden, meet the rabbits, squeeze through a fence, learn about garden soils, vegetables and composting, and more. This event is hosted by the Washington County Fair Farm Museum, located on Route 29 in Greenwich, N.Y. Call 518-692-2464 or visit washingtoncountyfair.com for details.

Canfield Library Activities

The Martha Canfield Library will host Preschool Storytime with Heather Gardner on Tuesday, July 24, at 10 a.m. Heather will focus on percussion and children will get to make their own maracas to take home. Schoolkids can learn to make album cover art with Christine Mix on Thursday, July 26, at 2 p.m., and listen to classic rock legends, The Beatles, through a look at album cover art from the 60s and 70s. Design your own art to your favorite songs and take it home to keep as a fun project to work on this summer. The first ‘Music, Munching, Make and Take Program’ for teens will also be held on Thursday, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Students ages 12 and up are invited to come to the Library to listen to music, munch on snacks and make art from recycled CDs. The Canfield Library is located at 528 East Arlington Road, Arlington. Call 802-375-6153 to learn more.