Library News

South Londonderry Free Library

During the month of August, South Londonderry Free Library will display pastels by Karol Allen featuring old barns and other iconic Vermont landscapes. Volunteers are needed on Friday evening, September 21 to help move book stands for the Peru Fair, or come any time the Library is open to help sort and price books beforehand. To help during the Fair that Saturday, call 802-824-3371. The Trustees new roster includes Peter Isakson, president; Barb Wells, vice president; Gun Burns, treasurer; Carol Barclay, secretery; Sherry Clark, Laura Megroz, Marge Malko and Mimi Wright. Trustee meetings are usually held on the third Thursday of the month; anyone interested is cordially invited to attend. There are hundreds of used books for sale in the Book Loft, from antique ones to current best sellers, all at very reasonable prices. South Londonderry Free Library is located at 15 Old School Road in South Londonderry.

Winhall Memorial Library

Winhall Memorial Library’s Cookbook Club will next meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 16. The theme is Summer Barbecue. Newcomers are welcome to come. The Library is located at 2 Lower Taylor Hill Road in Winhall. Visit winhallmemoriallibrary.org or call 802-297-9741 for further details.

Manchester Community Library

On Tuesday, August 14, at 1 p.m., Manchester Community Library (MCL) will screen a 1952 Academy Award winning film starring Grace Kelly and Gary Cooper. A town marshall faces a gang of deadly killers when the gang leader, an outlaw he sent up years ago, arrives on the noon train. The screening is free and open to the public. Running time is 85 minutes. MCL welcomes author and mahjong historian Gregg Swain, who will discuss mahjong, the most popular game in the world, on Wednesday, August 15, at 6:30 p.m. She’ll take you on a trip around the globe, with photographs of the game and its devotees everywhere. Swain will explain the often exotic images, and describe how the game is played and loved everywhere. Swain is co-author of ‘Mah Jongg the Art of the Game,’ one of the best known authorities on mahjong history and art. She frequently gives talks on the many facets of the game. The images on the tiles and the mental gymnastics required to play appeal to her background in Art History and Clinical Psychology. A devotee of the game she often says: “Mahjong can help everyone form friendships while they exercise their brains. What could be better?” The program is free and open to the public. Manchester Community Library is located at 138 Cemetery Avenue in Manchester Center. For more information, call 802-362-2607 or visit mclvt.org.