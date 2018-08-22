Library News

Bennington Free library

On Thursday, August 23, at 6 p.m. come to Bennington Free Library, 101 Silver Street, and make a book commercial with CAT-TV staff. Learn simple shooting and editing from the camera to create a book commercial supporting your favorite book from ‘The Great American Read’ list. Drop in if you are curious and want to learn more about CAT-TV’s resources. All ages are welcome with adult supervision. Bring your book-loving friends! Commercials will be aired on CAT-TV (with permission) and the three best will win prizes from the Bennington Free Library, Bennington Bookshop and CAT-TV. For more information, visit benningtonfreelibrary.org or call 802-442-9051.

Volunteers Needed

The South Londonderry Free Library needs volunteers to help them get ready for the Peru Fair on Saturday, September 22. Come any time the Library is open to help sort and price books beforehand. It is located at 15 Old School Road in South Londonderry. If you can spare a few hours during the Fair, call the Library at 802-824-3371 to let them know.

Dorset Village Library

Join Angela from Someday Farm at the Dorset Library on Thursday, August 23, at 5:30 p.m., when she will present tips and techniques for beginning canners. The focus will be on water bath canning of acidic vegetables such as tomatoes and pickles and jams. If you’ve always wanted to put up vegetables on a small scale, but have been afraid to, this workshop is for you! You will also learn a bit about other methods of preservation such as freezing and drying. Bring your favorite canning recipe to share. Light refreshments will be served.

Jack Tse will be teaching a summer photography class geared for both the novice and more experienced photographer on Saturday, 25 at 2 p.m. A reservation is required. An introduction will include a brief history of photography and a simplified description of how a camera works, followed by information on exposure, types of cameras and settings. The class will also cover the storytelling aspect of photography, composition and content. There is suggested donation of $5; space is limited. Reserve your spot by calling the Library at 802-867-5774.

The musicians of the Dorset Chamber Music Residency and Caroga Lake Music Festival will return to the Dorset Village Library for another musical storytelling event on Monday, August 27, from 3 to 4 p.m. Each musician will highlight their instruments – harp, violin, viola, cello, flute, clarinet and bass and talk about how they chose them; kids will get to see them in a special, up-close, show and tell. The event will conclude by connecting music to ‘Goodnight Moon’ by Margaret Wise Brown. It is open to all ages. Dorset Village Library is located on Route 30 in Dorset Village.

Manchester Community Library

On Tuesday, August 28, at 1 p.m., Manchester Community Library will screen a 2017 superhero film based on a DC Comics character. An Amazon princess finds her idyllic life on an island occupied by female warriors interrupted when a pilot crash-lands nearby. After rescuing him, she learns that World War I is engulfing the planet and vows to use her superpowers to restore peace. The screening is free and open to the public. Running time is 141 minutes.

Young adults in their 20s and 30s are invited to come on Thursday, August 30, at 7 p.m. for an open mic coffeehouse. Interested in performing? Sign up in advance at bit.ly/aug18openmic, or that night. Sing, play, read, recite, tell a story, or just listen. Coffee, snacks and entry are free.

Manchester Community Library is located at 138 Cemetery Avenue in Manchester Center. For more information and the title of the film, call 802-362-2607 or visit mclvt.org.

Tinmouth Library Book Sale

Visit the annual Book Sale to benefit the Tinmouth Public Library on Saturday, August 25, from 8 a.m. to 12 noon, rain or shine. There will be a large number of pre-owned hardcover and paperback books available for both adults and children at reasonable prices. Starting at 12 noon and going until 1:30 p.m., you can fill a bag with as many books as you can for only $2. Choose from cookbooks, mysteries, romances, books about Vermont and of local interest, novels and non-fiction. Proceeds from the Book Sale will help the Library pay for new books, books on CD and DVDs to add to their collection. The Tinmouth Library is located just off Route 140, next to the firehouse in Tinmouth Village. For more information, call 802-446-2498.