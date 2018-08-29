Library News

Bennington Free Library

On Thursday, September 6, the Bennington Free Library at 101 Silver Street in Bennington will host an evening of live jazz with bassist/guitarist Dave Banulis, vibraphonist Gary Miller, drummer/percussionist Brian DeAngelo and cellist Ed Greene. The Library will be open for its regular Thursday hours from 1 to 7 p.m., with the music starting at 7. Admission is free and snacks will be provided. The group hopes to have some local folks sit in and play. For more information, call 802-442-9051 or visit benningtonfreelibrary.org.

Rupert Kittay Library

The Rupert Kittay Library will present an exhibit of Meg Casenhiser’s paintings during the months of September and October, opening Saturday, September 1. Meg presently works with colorist Janine Thomas at her studio with a group of other artists who enjoy painting together. Her work reflects the great influence of her family and illustrates their daily lives in paintings. The exhibit is dedicated to her parents John and Katherine Boyce. Meg’s paintings will be on display during library hours at the Rupert Kittay Library, located at 2827 Route 153 in Rupert. For more information, visit rupertkittaylibrary.org or call 802-394-2444.

Manchester Community Library

Attend the next ‘TV Tuesdays at the Library’ on August 28 at 5:30 p.m. This free public event is held in July, August and September for area residents to view award-winning independent TV programming from previous ITVFest years – and to interact with the creators of some of the shows. They lead up to the 13th annual ITVFest in Manchester, beginning October 10. Tickets to the five-day festival can be purchased at itvfest.com.

The New Yorker Magazine Discussion Group will resume meetings beginning on Sunday, September 2, at 4 p.m. The group will meet on the first and third Sunday of each month, subject to change in November. Participants discuss selected articles such as profiles of political and thought leaders, stories on scientific, legal and environmental issues, reviews, humor pieces, and, occasionally, fiction and poetry. Articles selected for discussion at each meeting will be posted 12 days beforehand. The group is led by Alex Anvari, and is a welcoming, thought-provoking and enthusiastic gathering of friends and neighbors where all points of view are respected. Manchester Community Library is located at 138 Cemetery Avenue in Manchester Center. for further details, call 802-362-2607.

Northshire Bookstore

At 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 1, local jewelry maker Sandra Dee Owens comes to Northshire Bookstore to present her new book of paintings, writings on mindfulness and motivating storytelling to inspire you to shed unhealthy adultness and rediscover your own wild voice. ‘Should’ is a delightful little, illustrated book will help you discover the voice inside of you who knows how to be joyous, healthy and well – just in a pair of sneakers, playing in the backyard. Owens will also exhibit her original paintings, reproduced in the book. Northshire Bookstore is located at 4869 Main Street, Manchester Center. Call 802-362-2200 or visit northshire.com to learn more.

Dorset Village Library

The featured artist at the Dorset Public Library in September will be Gloria Palmer. The public is invited to meet her at an opening reception Saturday, September 1, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Refreshments will be served. All works are for sale and a portion of the proceeds benefit the library. Palmer has always had an interest in the arts and has tried her hand at a number of creative projects. A painter in watercolor, Palmer loves the fluidity of the medium, as well as its challenges. Originally from Brooklyn, she has lived in Vermont for over 40 years, and is executive director of Green Mountain Academy for Lifelong Learning. She also serves as president of Burr and Burton’s Alumni Association Board and chairs its Alumni Arts Award Committee. She is mother to two daughters and resides in Dorset. The library’s hours are Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 802-867-5774 for more information.