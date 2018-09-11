Library News

Expert to Discuss Old and Rare Books at Ludlow Library

Kenneth Gloss, proprietor of the internationally known Brattle Book Shop in Boston, will give a free talk at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 18, at Fletcher Memorial Library, 88 Main Street, Ludlow, on the value of old and rare books. A frequent guest appraiser on PBS’ Antiques Roadshow, Gloss will talk in part about the history of his historic bookshop, which goes back to circa 1825. He is a second-generation owner. He will also share some of his favorite finds and explain what makes a book go up in value. He has many fascinating anecdotes to share as well as guidelines for what to look for when starting a collection. There will also be a Q&A session, and Gloss will give free verbal appraisals of any books attendees have brought with them.

Yankee Magazine Editor’s Choice Award for Best of New England, the Brattle Book Shop is one of America’s oldest and largest antiquarian bookstores. This the 69th year of Gloss family ownership. Having worked in the store since childhood, Ken became the sole proprietor upon his father’s death in 1985. Gloss is a member is the Antiquarian Booksellers Association of America, the International League of Antiquarian Booksellers, the New England Antiquarian Booksellers of America, the Massachusetts and Rhode Island Antiquarian Booksellers Association, the Committee for the Boston International Antiquarian Book Fair and the Boston Society. He also is a Fellow of the Massachusetts Historical Society and serves on the Board of Overseers of the USS Constitution Museum. For more, call 800-447-9595 or visit brattlebookshop.com.

Manchester Community Library

Manchester Community Library (MCL) will present ‘Get the Most Out of Your Annual Physical: Tips from Dr. Sischy’ on Thursday, September 20, at 1:30 p.m. Learn how to prepare for your annual physical exam, what to expect and how to maximize the opportunity to be proactive about your health. The program is free and open to the public.

The New Yorker Magazine Discussion Group will meet from 4 to 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays, beginning October 13, when they will discuss articles from the October 1 issue. To join, go to bit.ly/mclnydg. MCL is located at 138 Cemetery Avenue at the corner of Main Street/Route 7A in Manchester Center. For more information, 802-362-2607 or email events@mclvt.org.

Wardsboro Public Library

The Chat and Chew Book Club at Wardsboro Public Library will hold its next discussion at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 19. This month’s selection is ‘All That I Have’ by Castle Freeman Jr., a gripping, wise, and darkly funny tale of suspense. Freeman is an award-winning author who lives in Newfane. He will be joining in the discussion! All adults are welcome. The Libary is located on Main Street in Wardsboro. For details, call 802-896-6988.

Winhall Memorial Library

Join the Winhall Memorial Library Cookbook Club on Thursday, September 13 at 6 p.m. September’s theme is apples. They meet on the second Thursday of each month to eat and share recipes. This month’s book discussion at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 15, will discuss ‘Beneath a Scarlet Sky’ by Mark Sullivan. Stop by to borrow a copy. Refreshments will be provided. The Library is located at 2 Lower Taylor Hill Road in Bondville. For details, visit winhallmemoriallibrary.org for the latest events, new books and movies or call 802-297-9741.