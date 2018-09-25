Library News

Manchester Community Library

Young adults in their 20s and 30s are invited to the Manchester Community Library (MCL) at 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 27, for an open mic coffeehouse. Meet new friends and enjoy local entertainment at this relaxing mid-week event. Sing, play, read, recite, tell a story or some jokes, or just listen. Coffee, snacks, and entry are free.

MCL welcomes the Manchester Youth Guitar Ensemble, who will perform a concert on Saturday, September 29, at 1 p.m. High school students Jacob Schmidt, Aiden Vogel, Sophie Jaeger, Zoe Grigsby, Mia Grigsby and Emma Putney, with instructor Brett Grigsby, will perform a variety of classical guitar ensemble pieces. In addition, Jacob Schmidt will perform five solo pieces. Schmidt is a Long Trail School senior in the International Baccalaureate program, and organized the event, which is free and open to the public; it’s recommended for ages eight and older. Manchester Community Library is located at 138 Cemetery Avenue at the corner of Main Street/Route 7A in Manchester Center.

Wardsboro Public Library

Come hear some tips for growing the best turnips and other vegetables from Carol Backus of Gilfeather Farm at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 2, at Wardsboro Public Library, located at 170 Main Street in Wardsboro. The talk is being co-sponsored by the Library and Rooted in Vermont, a grassroots movement to increase consumer demand for local food. For more information, call 802-896-6988. Mark your calendars for the Gilfeather Turnip Festival on Saturday, October 27, rain or shine, at the Wardsboro Town Hall on Main Street. The Friends of the Wardsboro Public Library are sponsors for this fun event, which offers food, craft booths, farmer’s market, turnip contest and entertainment.

Martha Canfield Library

Join the Martha Canfield Library for Vermont Reads 2018. This year’s book is ‘Bread and Roses, Too’ by Katherine Paterson, a novel of historical fiction about the 1912 strike in the Lawrence, Massachusetts textile mills through the eyes of an Italian-American girl and a runaway boy. Copies of the book are available for loan at the Library. Vermont Reads is a statewide community reading program sponsored by the Vermont Humanities Council. Events at the Canfield include a screening of an acclaimed film about West Virginia coal miners’ efforts to unionize at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 30. Bill Budde, curator of the Russell Vermontiana Collection, will give a presentation on migrants and the role of the Lawrence mill workers in improving work conditions in New England at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 2. A book discussion for all ages will be held led by AMHS English teacher Carol Farley at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 14, followed by an Italian dinner at the Federated Church of East Arlington at 5 p.m. Volunteers from the Library will be helping with food, serving and clean up. Martha Canfield Library is located at 528 East Arlington Road in Arlington. For more information, visit marthacanfieldlibrary.org or call 802-375-6153.

Bennington Free Library

Archer Mayor will discuss ‘Bury the Lead, book 29 in his Joe Gunther series, at 7 p.m. on Monday, October 1, at The Bennington Free Library, 101 Silver Street, Bennington. Joe Gunther and his team are investigating a murder and an arson case – both potentially related to an outbreak of Ebola. Archer never disappoints, and you, his loyal readers are the reason he returns each year! The Bennington Bookshop will be there to sell copies of Archer’s latest release and past books.

Rutland Library

Rutland Free Library will hold a Book Sale on Friday, October 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, October 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Browse thousands of books, CDs, DVDs and puzzles, most priced between 25 cents and $3. There is always a nice selection of rare and antique books available at discounted prices. This month, all mysteries and horror books are buy one, get one free. The Library is located at 10 Court Street in Rutland. Visit rutlandfree.org or call 802-773-1860 to learn more.