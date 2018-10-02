Library News

Martha Canfield Library

The Martha Canfield Memorial Library will host a talk and discussion on immigration in conjunction with the Vermont Reads 2018 program, ‘Bread and Roses, Too’ on Tuesday, October 2, at 7 p.m. The talk will discuss reasons why people migrate, the positive influence of migrants, and the role of the 1912 Lawrence, Massachusetts mill workers’ strike in improving work conditions in New England. ‘Bread and Roses, Too’ is a historic novel about the strike and presents a number of sensitive themes including immigration, cultural diversity, industrialization and improved working conditions. The author, Katherine Peterson, presents a historically accurate story as experienced through the two main characters, children who, at the time of the strike, are sent away to live in a less hostile, chaotic setting in Vermont. The presenter, Bill Budde, is curator of the Russell Vermontiana Collection at the Library, located at 528 East Arlington Road in Arlington. For more information, visit marthacanfieldlibrary.org or call 802-375-6153.

Bennington Free Library

Enjoy reading? Do you think of some books as dear friends? Come to the Bennington Free Library, 101 Silver Street, at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 7, for ‘Why We Read, How We Read,’ a round-robin community book discussion inspired by PBS’s The Great American Read. People will get a few minutes each to talk about their favorite book from The Great American Read list. If your favorite book isn’t on the list, they’ll discuss that too! The Great American Read is an eight-part series by PBS that explores and celebrates the power of reading through America’s 100 best-loved novels (as chosen in a national survey. The series is designed to get the country reading and passionately talking about books. Light refreshments will be provided. For more information, visit benningtonfreelibrary.org or call 802-442-9051.

Cambridge Public Library

Cambridge Public Library will be hosting Michael Russert as he presents a lecture on the Gettysburg National Military Park, Thursday, October 4, at 7 p.m. Learn how 5000 acres with over 1400 monuments and markers evolved into the national treasure that it is today. There are many oddities and controversies that are a part of the battlefield’s history. The program is free and will be followed by Q&A.

The Friends of Cambridge Public Library have begun their yearly fundraising raffle. Local artist George Van Hook has generously donated an original painting of local scenery to be raffled this year. Tickets for the raffle are $2 each, three for $5 or seven for $10. The winning ticket will be drawn on December 1. All money raised will be used to support Library programs, the purchase of reading material and the Museum Pass program. To see the painting or purchase raffle tickets, stop by the Library, located at 21 West Main Street in Cambridge, N.Y.

Wardsboro Free Library

On Saturday October 6, from 1 to 2 p.m., the Wardsboro Free Library will host ocal author Betsy Thomason, who will discuss her book, ‘Just Breathe Out: Using Your Breath to Create a New, Healthier You.’ It features the BreatheOut Dynamic system (BODs), revolutionary breathing focused on the active, spine-stretching outbreath. Using BODs in daily practice promotes relaxation and strength. If you want to manage stress and pain more effectively, improve your strength, or perhaps conquer an addiction, learning and using BODs can help you reach your goals. Wardsboro Public library is located at 170 Main street, Wardboro. Call 802-896-6988 for details.

Rupert Kittay Library

The Rupert Kittay Library will be holding its yearly book sale on Saturday, October 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This year there is a large quantity of like-new, quality books, plus a wide variety of fiction, nonfiction and children’s books, as well as media selections. Your choice of paperback books is just $1 a bag. Proceeds from this event will be used to fund a high school scholarship award as well as ongoing children’s programming at the Library. For more information, visit rupertkittaylibrary.org or call 802-394-2444.

Manchester Community Library

Join Don Trachte Jr. at Manchester Community Library (MCL) on Sunday, October 7, at 4 p.m. as he presents ‘A History of Norman Rockwell’s Four Freedoms: Four Great Paintings Born Out of Three Tragedies.’ Trachte will discuss what inspired these iconic works, painted in Arlington between 1942 and 1943, and share stories about their creation and significance.

Trachte Jr. is the eldest son of artist Donald Tracht grew up in the wholesome environment of 1950s Arlington. He was a neighbor and a friend of Norman Rockwell’s family, served as a Rockwell model, and knew many of the people depicted in Rockwell’s paintings. A graduate of Arlington High School, he has worked for several aerospace companies in sales, marketing and program management. He is currently cataloguing his father’s large collection of artwork and artifacts. He is now a resident of Bennington. The illustrated talk is free and open to the public.

On Tuesday, October 9, at 1 p.m., MCL will screen a 1940 Academy Award-winning film starring Joan Fontaine and Laurence Olivier. A self-conscious bride is tormented by the memory of her husband’s dead first wife. The film is based on the celebrated novel, ‘Rebecca’ by Daphne Du Maurier, and was directed by Alfred Hitchcock. The screening is free and open to the public and is part of the Library’s Classic Film series. Running time is 130 minutes.

Manchester Community Library is located at 138 Cemetery Avenue at the corner of Main Street/Route 7A in Manchester Center. For more information, contact Cindy Waters at events@mclvt.org or 802-362-2607. You can also visit mclvt.org.

Dorset Library

The featured artist at the Dorset Public Library during the month of October will be Geoffrey Gilbert. The public is invited to meet the artist at an opening reception on Saturday, October 6, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Refreshments will be served. All works are for sale, with a portion of the proceeds going to benefit the library. Gilbert has painted about 30 abstract miniature works, all 6 x 6 inches, specifically for this show. They are painted or collaged on a variety of surfaces, with pared-down forms, mostly in vivid colors, a few in black and white. Some are re-scaled from larger paintings Gilbert has done; some are homages to painters he admires, like Josef Albers and Leon Polk Smith. He will also show a few of his recent larger works. After a long career of teaching economics, he now paints full time in his Geneva, New York studio and exhibits in both Vermont and upstate New York. He is the grandson of Hunt Gilbert, who, in recent years, has been recognized as an outstanding photographer of early 20th-century Dorset. Call 802-867-5774 for more information.