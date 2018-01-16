Library News

Pawlet Library News

Are you civic minded and want to work with a growing library and contribute to your community? The Pawlet Public Library seeks two Pawlet or West Pawlet residents to fill volunteer Trustee positions available in March. The first is for a three-year term, the second is the last year of a three-year term. One of these positions would involve basic bookkeeping. Come join the team! They have exciting new plans with their new director, Mary Lou Willits. Petitions with voter signatures are due at the end of the month in order to be included on March ballot. Call 802-867-2409 for further information.

The Pawlet Library will hold an adult craft class on Thursday, January 18 and 25, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Learn how to make a simple wool braided round basket; the techniques taught in this two-session class can be applied to bigger baskets and rugs. Prerequisite are basic sewing skills, used to piece the basket together. A $10 registration fee covers supplies. Class size is limited to five people, so sign up soon!

Author to Discuss Book on the Battle of the Bulge

Green Mountain Academy announces that author Alex Kershaw will give a talk about the Battle of the Bulge, the subject of his book, ‘The Longest Winter.’ Sponsored by The Keelan Family Foundation, his talk will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 23, at the Manchester Community Library. On December 16, 1944, eighteen men of a small intelligence platoon found themselves directly in the path of Hitler’s Ardennes offensive. Despite being vastly outnumbered, they successfully repulsed three large German assaults before running out of ammunition and being interned in wretched German POW camps. Yet miraculously all returned home, to be honored as the most decorated platoon of World War II. This talk brings to life a little-known story of heroism, survival and the tenacity of the human spirit. There will be a book signing after the talk; Northshire Bookstore will be at the event with copies available for purchase ($16.99). Registration for the talk is $15 in advance or $20 at the door. For more information or to register, call 802-867-0111 or visit greenmtnacademy.org.

Winhall Library News

This month, the Winhall Memorial Library’s book discussion group is switching things up; instead of everyone reading the same book, members of the group will be reading books by the same author. Join them at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, January 23, to discuss books by the prolific author Alice Hoffman, whose novels available at the Library. Stop by to pick out a book! The Winhall Memorial Library is located at 2 Lower Taylor Hill Road in Bondville. For further information, email winhalllibrary@comcast.net or call 802-297-9741. You can also go to the website at winhallmemoriallibrary.org.

What’s Happening at MCL

On Wednesday, January 17, Manchester Community Library (MCL) welcomes Kenneth Gloss, proprietor of the internationally known Brattle Book Shop in Boston and a frequent guest appraiser on PBS Antiques Roadshow, to share the history of his book shop and discuss the value of old and rare books. His talk, starting at 6:30 p.m., will be followed by free verbal appraisals of books, manuscripts, autographs, brochures, maps, etc., that attendees have brought with them.

MCL will present a 2017 feature film starring Dame Judi Dench and Ali Fazal on Tuesday, January 23, at 1 p.m. In the highly acclaimed film, Queen Victoria strikes up an unlikely friendship with a young Indian clerk named Abdul Karim. The film screening is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served. Running time is 111 minutes. For more information and the specific film title, you can call the Library at 802-362-2607.

Manchester Community Library is located at 138 Cemetery Avenue at the corner of Main Street/Route 7A in Manchester Center.