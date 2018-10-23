Library News

Manchester Community Library

Manchester Community Library will offer free open play sessions of Mah Jongg, the tile-based game of skill, strategy, calculation – and a bit of chance – on Mondays from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., beginning November 5. The National Mah Jongg League rules will be followed. Players should bring their NMJL playing card. Email events@mclvt.org or call Cindy Waters at 802-549-4577 to reserve your space. Bring your game if you own one. MCL also needs the loan or donation of additional card tables.

The Vermont News Guide apologizes to MCL’s new executive director, Violet Gannon. Last week’s announcement was published with the wrong photo. Gannon begins her new position this week. She can be reached via email at jvgannon@mclvt.org or by phone at 802-362-2607.

MCL is located at 138 Cemetery Avenue at the corner of Main Street/Route 7A in Manchester Center. Visit mclvt.org to learn more.

Rupert Kittay Library

The Rupert Kittay Library, 2827 Route 153, Rupert, will present an exhibit of sketches of women authors by Bob Birbeck. The display, which includes some of the books written by these famous authors, will be on view November, December and January during library hours. The series starts with Jane Austen in the 1700s and continues to today’s JK Rowling. The portraits are not for sale, but should not be missed! For more information, go to rupertkittaylibrary.org or call 802-394-2444.

Poultney Public Library

The Poultney Public Library will host an evening with renowned author and folklorist Joseph Citro on Tuesday, October 30, at 7 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Citro specializes in folklore, ghost stories, paranormal activity and occult happenings in Vermont and New England. He is the author of many novels and nonfiction collections on out-of-the-ordinary local history. He invites the audience to share their stories of supernatural events in and around Poultney. For more information, call 802-287-5556.

Wardsboro Public Library

The weekly Knitting Circle at the Wardsboro Public Library is beginning again on Wednesdays from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Adults and teens are welcome at any skill level. Knitting needles and free yarn are available to beginners, and lessons are free. There are many pattern books on loan as well. The group also welcomes crocheters, rug hookers, embroiderers and cross-stitchers. It’s free to join. For more information, email wardsboropubliclibrary@gmail.com or call 802-896-6988.

Cambridge Public Library

Howard Romack will be at Cambridge Public Library, 21 West Main Street, Cambridge, N.Y., from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 27, to distribute orders of his book, ‘In Your Backyard,’ co-authored with Dr. Kathy Pike. For more information, call 518-677-2443.