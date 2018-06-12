Library News

Manchester Community Library

Manchester Community Library (MCL) will be holding a Pop-Up Bookshop on Friday, June 15, from 5 to 8 p.m., and Saturday, June 16, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come and stock up for summer reading at bargain prices. These are all newly donated books in a wide range of subjects. Adult hardcover are priced $2 each, or three for $5; softcovers are $1 each or three for $2. Children’s hardcovers are $1 and softcovers are 50 cents.Take advantage of these great prices and support the MCL in the process! After this event, ongoing book sale carts at the Library feature primarily fiction, mystery, history, biography, home and children. A special monthly section will feature non-fiction.

The Manchester Memories series at Manchester Community Library continues on Tuesday, June 19, with the remembrances of Cornelia ‘Bubsy’ Tuttle from 1 to 1:30 p.m.. Bubsy moved to Manchester for her freshman year at BBS, and will share her memories of Helen and Scott Nearing, the Red Doors Ski Lodge, Colburn House, the local ski industry, Chalet Motel and Snowfall Realty. The program is free and all are welcome.

Are you up for a challenging evening? Game on at MCL’s Tabletop Family Game Night starting at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 20. Bring a board game from your collection to share or choose from the Library’s abundant assortment including everything from Tenzi and Slapzi to chess.Chat with Tom, our chess guru, who will answer your questions and set up games. It’s free and open to the public. Manchester Community Library is located at 138 Cemetery Avenue in Manchester Center. For details, call 802-362-2607 or visit mclvt.org.

Pittsford Library

The Maclure Library at 840 Arch Street in Pittsford is hosting a Paint and Sip Fundraiser at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 15. Even with zero experience, you can paint. All supplies are provided for $40; BYOB. The event is open to adults; sign up and payment is required by June 13. Call 802-483-2972 or email contact@maclurelibrary.org.

Bennington Free Library

Bennington Free Library at 101 Silver Street in Bennington will host ‘Backyard Astronomy’ from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 21, to scan the June skies using the Library’s new telescope, generously donated by Dr. and Mrs. Lawrence J. Moss in memory of his parents Dr. and Mrs. Abraham J. Moskovitz. The telescope, an Orion StarBlast 4.5-inch Astro Reflector, will be maintained by the Aldrich Astronomical Society as part of its Library Telescope Program. The evening will begin with a family-friendly presentation explaining how to use the telescope. Door prizes will be offered for children. Weather permitting, members of Aldrich Astronomical Society will take the telescope outside to demonstrate and offer night sky viewing for all. For more information, visit benningtonfreelibrary.org or call 802-442-9051.

Winhall Memorial Library

The Cookbook Club will hold a cooking demonstration and food tasting with local chef Erik Peckel at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 14. To attend, RSVP at 802- 297-9741 or winhalllibrary@comcast.net by June 10. The Club meets on the second Thursday of each month.Winhall Memorial Library is located at 2 Lower Taylor Hill Road in Bondville. To learn more, call 802- 297-9741 or visit winhallmemoriallibrary.org.