Library News

South Londonderry Public Library

South Londonderry Public Library will present an Artist’s Reception with Paul Myers at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 27. The show, titled ‘Bhutan and Nepal: Shangri-la Awakens,’ is a series of photographs keyed to pages in an accompanying book, offering a personal tour of Himalayan culture. The scenery is stunning, and the photos depict such contrasts as archers in Bhutanese formal dress competing with modern, high-tension metal bows. New technologies have penetrated even the most remote mountain villages of the Himalayas, threatening to destabilize people who have lived in peaceful isolation for centuries. A sad consequence of this invasion is that much of great value is lost as smart phones replace conversation, and society expands. There will be time for questions and comments after the talk, and free refreshments. to learn more, email paul.myers600@gmail.com or call 802-824-6626.

Dorset Village Library

The Dorset Village Library at the corner of Church Street and Route 30 will host a BYOB (Bring Your Own Book) Club event for young adults on Thursday, June 21, from 6 to 7 p.m. “The Dorset Library has been working to become a central community gathering place for the young, old and everyone in between,” says Library director Erica Shott. Those in their 20s and 30s are welcome to this informal mixer to meet others and talk about their favorite books – no reading required – movies or any other interests. Parents of young children can bring them to the playroom on the second floor to be supervised by Library staff. The group meets once a month; the next event, a Frankenstein movie night on Friday, July 13, will celebrate the 200th anniversary of Mary Shelley’s classic. Ideas for future programming? Contact Erica at 802-867-4085 or dorsetvillagelibrary@gmail.com.

Manchester Community Library

‘The Dames,’ a collection of oral history recordings and photographic portraits featuring 13 members of the National Society of Colonial Dames of America in the State of Vermont, will be on exhibit at Manchester Community Library (MCL)from June 21 through July 11. A free reception and gallery talk will occur on Tuesday, June 26, from 4 to 7 p.m. Several of the women featured in the exhibit reside in the Northshire. ‘The Dames’ is a traveling exhibition produced by the Vermont Folklife Center.

Learn how to navigate the Medicare system from 3 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 27. Topics will include Medicare Part A and Part B; Medicare Part C (Medicare Advantage Plans); Part D Prescription Drug Plans; Medical Supplemental (Medigap) Insurance; enrollment periods; and coming off employer-based insurance. This free program is hosted by Manchester Community Library and is presented and sponsored by Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging and SHIP (State Health Insurance Assistance Program). Reservations are not required, but are appreciated; call 802-442-5436 or email egreaney@svcoa.net.

All MCL programs are open to the public. Manchester Community Library is located at 138 Cemetery Avenue at the corner of Main Street/Route 7A in Manchester Center. Call 802-362-2607 or visit mclvt.org to learn more.