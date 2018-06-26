Library News

South Londonderry Public Library

South Londonderry Public Library will present a reception with Paul Myers at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 27. The show, titled ‘Bhutan and Nepal: Shangri-la Awakens,’ is a series of photographs by Myers keyed to pages in an accompanying book, offering a personal tour of Himalayan culture. The scenery is stunning, and the photos depict such contrasts as archers in Bhutanese formal dress competing with modern, high-tension metal bows. New technologies have penetrated even the most remote mountain villages of the Himalayas, threatening to destabilize people who have lived in peaceful isolation for centuries. A sad consequence of this invasion is that much of great value is lost as smart phones replace conversation, and society expands. There will be time for questions and comments after the talk, and free refreshments. to learn more, email paul.myers600@gmail.com or call 802-824-6626.

Poultney Public Library

The Poultney Public Library’s annual Book Sale will be held on Saturday, July 7, from 8 a.m to 4 p.m., rain or shine. There will be a great selection of quality books. Hardcover and trade paperbacks start at 50 cents; mass market paperbacks start at 25 cents. A selection of DVDs are priced at $1 each; new, old and collectible books are individually priced. An assortment of puzzles and games will also be for sale. The Library is not able to take donations for our sale at this time. It’s also the final day to buy tickets for the Library’s Kayak Raffle. They are $2 each or three for $5.

Poultney’s annual Youth Flea Market will also be held that day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This fun event is open to kids and teens up to age 18, and is a great opportunity for them to earn some money by selling their unwanted toys, handmade crafts, baked goods, lemonade and art. There is a $5 registration fee per table. Pick up a registration form at the Libraryand return by July 6. Registrants must bring their own tables; children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. For more information stop by the Library at 205 Main Street, Poultney, or call 802-287-5556.

N. Bennington Celebrates Local Author

The John G. McCullough Free Library is hosting its annual Shirley Jackson Day Celebration at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 30, at The Left Bank, located at 5 Bank Street in North Bennington. Jackson was a was a longtime resident of North Bennington, and a prolific writer, known for her short story, ‘The Lottery,’ her novel ‘The Haunting of Hill House,’ and her memoirs. The event features readings by current and past winners and nominees of the Library’s Shirley Jackson Award, given to writers for outstanding literature in psychological suspense, horror and the dark fantastic by a jury of professional writers, editors, critics and academics. The event is free and open to the public, and will feature artwork inspired by the themes in Jackson’s work in The Left Bank’s gallery. Refreshments will be available; the Bennington Bookshop will have a selection of Jackson’s work for sale.

Northshire Bookstore

Northshire Bookstore welcomes author Lauren Groff at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 26, to discuss her new collection of stories, ‘Florida.’ Groff was a finalist for the National Book Award for her novel ‘Fates and Furies,’ named 2015 American Booksellers’ Association ‘Indies’ Choice’ Award for fiction, and former President Barack Obama’s Book of the Year. ‘Florida’ is a tour de force that reflects all her electric storytelling and intelligence, bringing the reader into a physical world that is at once domestic and wild; a place where the hazards of the natural world lie waiting to pounce, yet the greatest threats and mysteries are of an emotional, psychological nature. The stories in this collection span characters, towns, decades, even centuries, but Florida – its landscape, climate, history and state of mind – becomes its gravitational center. Northshire Bookstore is located at 4869 Main Street, Manchester Center. Call 802-362-2200 or visit northshire.com to learn more.

Manchester Community Library

On Tuesday, June 26, at 1 p.m., Manchester Community Library will screen a 2017 musical adaptation of a Disney animated classic, in which live action meets astonishing animation and an engaging musical score. A young prince, imprisoned in the form of a beast, can be freed only by true love. What may be his only opportunity arrives when he meets Belle, the only human girl to ever visit the castle since it was enchanted. The all-star cast includes Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Ewan McGregor, Luke Evans, Kevin Kline, Josh Gad and more. The screening is free and open to the public; the film is rated PG, and is part of the Library’s Contemporary Film series. Running time is 127 minutes. Manchester Community Library is located at 138 Cemetery Avenue in Manchester Center. For more information and the title of the film, call 802-362-2607 or visit mclvt.org.

Save the date for MCL’s next monthly Tabletop Family Game Night at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 11. It’s a great way to spend a summer evening with friends and family! Bring a board game from your collection or choose from the Library’s abundant assortment. The event is free and open to the public.

Winhall Memorial Library

The Winhall Memorial Library is displaying the artwork of Roger and Jeremy Oberle for the month of July. The public is invited to meet them at a reception on Tuesday, July 3, from 3 to 6 p.m. The couple, who live in Londonderry, met while they were in art school at Washington University when they were both 18. They have lived in Vermont for 45 years and have been married for 51. Their art expresses their joy in life. Come meet them, view their creations and enjoy some refreshments! Winhall Memorial Library is lcoated at 2 Lower Taylor Hill Road in Bondville. Call 802- 297-9741 or visit winhallmemoriallibrary.org to learn more.

Malcolm Bell to Discuss Book

Weston Community Church on the Hill will host Weston author Malcolm Bell as he discusses his book, ‘The Attica Turkey Shoot: Carnage, Cover-Up and the Pursuit of Justice.’ on Wednesday, June 27, from 7 to 8 p.m. His presentation is free and open to the public. The event is presented by Weston’s Wilder Memorial Library. Contact Randall Szott, Library director, for details at 802-824-4307.