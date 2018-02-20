Library News: What’s Happening?

Dorset Village Library Receives Support for Upgrades

The Dorset Village Library announces a series of upgrades to their historic building that will improve its energy efficiency and make it more comfortable for visitors. Thanks to generous gifts from private donors – including several local businesses and grants from two foundations – insulation were added in the basement and attic to tighten up the building, energy-efficient windows were installed, as well as heat pumps to provide efficient heating and cooling. The exterior was painted, and upgrades to the landscaping around the building were completed last fall.

“We are tremendously grateful for the generous local support we received, particularly Joe Miles and RK Miles for helping to underwrite costs of the windows,” said Board president Chip Ams. “We also want to thank Rising Sun Maintenance for their donation of landscaping services and Joseph Blair Tree Care for tree removal work.”

“We were pleased to support this project because we believe in the important role that a public library plays within the local community,” said Joe Miles. “The Marvin Insert windows were a great match for the historic building in the center of Dorset.”

The Dorset Village Public Library has its origins in the Dorset Book Club, which was founded in 1871. By 1894 the number of books owned by the club had grown so large that Gilbert Sykes offered to house the collection above his general store (today’s Dorset Union Store) and a librarian was employed. The library was relocated to a small building next to the current Berkshire Bank in 1915 and remained there until 1928, when Bernard Sykes purchased the former John Gray Tavern and gave it to the Dorset Village Library Association in memory of his parents Gilbert and Lydia Sykes. The Dorset Village Library is open to the public and membership is free. For more information visit dorsetlibrary.org.

Canfield Library to Hold Talk on Area’s Historic Inns and Taverns

Throughout history, inns and taverns, the forerunners of today’s hotels and motels, have been at the center of local life. Known for food, drink and sometimes lodging, inns had a reputation in early American and Vermont history as community centers. Often located along major roads, they became historic markers in our changing attitudes toward travel. At 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 25, Bill Budde, curator of the Russell Vermontiana Collection, will come to the Martha Canfield Library in Arlington to highlight the role of inns and taverns in New England before taking a closer look at some of the local inns in Arlington, Sandgate and Sunderland. For more information, call the Library at 802-375-6153 or go to marthacanfieldlibrary.org.

MCL to Hold Budget Q&A

Attend a Budget Q&A session at Manchester Community Library (MCL) and ask your questions about the Library budget and its appropriation request, to be voted on at the polls on March 6. Learn what’s happening at the Library, too. Stop by on Wednesday, February 21, at 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., or 5:30 p.m. to become informed. MCL is located at 138 Cemetery Avenue at the corner of Main Street/Route 7A in Manchester Center. Call 802-362-2607 for further details.

Winhall Memorial Library News

Join the Winhall Memorial Library on Tuesday, February 27, at 5 p.m. to discuss, ‘We Were the Lucky Ones’ by Georgia Hunter. Stop by to pick up your copy today so you can join this informal book group. The Library’s Writers’ Group meets on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. Bring some writing to share and an inventive prompt. Writers of all levels are encouraged to help one another through problem spots in their writing, bounce ideas off other members, and talk about the latest news affecting their craft. The Cookbook Club meets the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. to eat and share recipes, tips and tricks. Newcomers and veteran cooks are invited. Winhall Memorial Library is located at 2 Lower Taylor Hill Road in Bondville. For further details, email winhalllibrary@comcast.net or call 802-297-9741. You can also visit the website at winhallmemoriallibrary.org.