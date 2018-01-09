Library News

Pawlet Library News

The Pawlet Public Library welcomes Mary Lou Willits as their new library director, beginning January 2018. Mary Lou brings years of experience working as the director at the Slate Valley Museum in Granville, N.Y., and in development at Green Mountain College. She will be kicking off her new position with long-term planning for the library, so look for information on how to bring your input to the library. The January adult craft class will be held on Thursday, January 18 and 25, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Learn how to make a simple wool braided round basket; the techniques taught can be applied to bigger baskets and rugs. Prerequisite is basic sewing skills that will be used to piece the basket together. There will be $10 registration fee to cover supplies; the class size is limited to five people, so sign up soon. For details, call 802-325-3123 or visit pawletpubliclibrary.wordpress.com. The Library is located at 141 School Street in Pawlet Village.

Canfield Library January Programs

Martha Canfield Library in Arlington will be offering Wednesday afternoon programs from 1 to 3 p.m. for students in grades kindergarten and up during the JISP/Skating season. The January sessions will include K’nex building on January10; ‘UP,’ a Disney Pixar movie, on January 17; winter fun that will include outside activities of sliding and games on January 24; and jewelry/beading led by Nique Fiegel on January 31.

Beginning on Friday, January 12, and running for four weeks, retired art teacher Jackie Kelly will lead a drawing class from 2 to 4 p.m. Sessions will consist of instructions and practice time. A $20 fee will cover all materials and supplies. If interested, you must sign up in advance. Call 802-375-6153 or check out marthacanfieldlibrary.org for more information.

De-stress at the Dorset Library

Come relieve some of your winter stress with the Dorset Library’s new group, ‘Coloring for Adults.’ The first meeting (rescheduled from a snowy December) will take place on Tuesday, January 16, from 5 to 6 p.m. There will be a selection of books and pages for you to color featuring birds, mandalas, gardens, animals and more, as well as colored pencils and crayons – but feel free to bring your own supplies. Wine and cheese will be served. Call 802-867-5774 or visit dorsetvillagelibrary.org to learn more.