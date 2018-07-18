Lightning Jar to Host Business Pitch Competition

On Tuesday, July 31, 50 ‘business bikers’ will choose one local business to compete in the statewide FreshTracks Capital Road Pitch from 5 to 7 p.m. at Oldcastle Theatre in Bennington. Local entrepreneurs will be pitching their business ideas to Vermont’s venture capitalists in the fifth annual competition. The public is invited to come watch the area’s entrepreneurs and investors live. The evening will showcase five business pitches. The winning pitch receives $500 and is invited to pitch at the final statewide competition on October 17. The winner of the statewide Pitch-Off wins the $5,000 grand prize and a year of business mentorship from the riders.

Founded in 2014, Road Pitch has become one of the Vermont’s foremost entrepreneurial competitions. Vermont-based investors, entrepreneurs and business mentors travel by motorcycle to six locations across the state to hear from local startups and entrepreneurs. The riders offer advice, connections to resources and investment opportunities to promising start-ups. The goal is to showcase Vermont entrepreneurship and connect entrepreneurs to resources like advice and capital. The Bennington Road Pitch is hosted by the Lightning Jar, a downtown business incubator and coworking space that guides local innovators through the challenges of launching and growing a business. “Bennington has a reputation for strong pitches,” notes Michelle Marrocco, director. “Last year we had two of the highest scoring pitches across the state, one of which went on to win the statewide competition.” After only three years, the Lightning Jar has gained region-wide attention for its entrepreneurial and professional development programming, and has trained over 25 entrepreneurs. Learn about the startups growing in your neighborhood! Seats are limited; you can register at lightningjarvt.com.