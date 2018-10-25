Linda Joy Sullivan Wins Woman of Excellence Award

The National Foundation for Women Legislators (NFWL) has named Representative Linda Joy Sullivan as a 2018 Elected Women of Excellence Award winner. The winners were nominated by their colleagues and constituents from their home states, before being chosen by a distinguished panel of NFWL members. The honorees will be presented with the award at a reception on November 13 during NFWL’s 80th Annual Conference in Washington, D.C. This award was created to identify women who have worked tirelessly to serve their communities. These pacesetters have engendered an environment where women can now serve in public office and fight for the issues they are passionate about. Linda Joy Sullivan Represents the Bennington-Rutland District and is a resident of Dorset,. She is a certified public accountant licensed in Vermont, New York and Florida, and is a partner in a PCAOB-registered Accounting firm. She is also the Co-founder of a nonprofit organization that has served over 3,000 victims of human trafficking around the United States. Her Bill on human trafficking was signed into law this year by the Governor. She is the Vermont State director of the National Foundation of Women Legislators, and was a Justice of the Peace and member of the Board of Civil Authorities in Dorset prior to running for the House seat. She also served on, and was Chair of, the Jurisdiction Committee of the Vermont Council for Children and Family Prevention Programs. She currently serves on the House Commerce and Economic Development Committee.

Through annual educational and networking events, the National Foundation for Women Legislators supports elected women from the city, county and state level. As a nonprofit, non-partisan organization, NFWL does not take ideological positions on public policy issues, but rather serves as a forum for women legislators to be empowered through information and experience. Visit womenlegislators.org to learn more.