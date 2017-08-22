Linehan to Join Taconic Music, Broadway Musicians in a Tribute to Petula Clark

Maxine Linehan, international concert and recording artist, brings her show, ‘What Would Petula Do?,’ a tribute to Petula Clark, to Taconic Music on Saturday, September 2, at 7.30 p.m. The performance is a special benefit concert to be held at the Arkell Pavilion at Southern Vermont Arts Center in Manchester, performed for the first time since Linehan’s Paris debut at the famed Théâtre du Châtelet.

‘What Would Petula Do?’ exuberantly follows the course of Clark’s extraordinary career from her early, popular recordings in the 1940s, through her mega-stardom in the 1960s, to her award-winning performances in film and on Broadway right up to the 1990s. The show features direction by Scott Siegel (creator, writer, director and host of the Town Hall’s ‘Broadway By The Year’ series and writer, director and producer of Michael Feinstein’s concert at Jazz at Lincoln Center). Musical direction, orchestrations and arrangements are by Ryan Shirar. Linehan will be joined on stage by a 12-piece band, including Taconic Music’s artistic directors Joana Genova and Ariel Rudiakov and violinist Deanna Baasch, with a number of New York City musicians performing in various Broadway shows.

The concert will benefit Taconic Music’s Strings for Kids and Music in Action programs, which bring year-round string instrument instruction to area children, educational outreach and family concerts.

Tickets to the show are $40 and can be purchased at taconicmusic.org or 802-362-7162 and at the door. A limited number of VIP tickets – which include preferred seating, a meet-and-greet reception with Linehan, and a complimentary album – are available for $100.

As a concert performer, Linehan has enraptured crowds in venues large and small, from New York’s Lincoln Center and The Town Hall, to Feinstein’s 54 Below and Birdland, to the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, France, and cities across America. Her ability to emotionally engage throughout a stunning vocal performance is unparalleled. She was acclaimed in her off-Broadway, one-woman drama, ‘Brontë,’ starred in the First National Tour of the Lincoln Center production of ‘South Pacific’ directed by Bartlett Sher, and has recorded three albums.