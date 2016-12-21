Lions Clubs Offer Sand to Keep Elders Safe on the Ice

The Arlington, Bennington and NorShaft Lions Clubs want senior citizens to be safe this winter. To help protect you from falling on your icy steps and entrance ways, they are offering to bring you a bucket of sand. If you live in Arlington, Bennington, North Bennington or Shaftsbury, are 65 years and older and would like a bucket of sand delivered free of charge to your home, please call 802-442-0380 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. and leave a message with your name and address, or send an e-mail to norshaftlions@aol.com.