Literary Tea in Bennington to Celebrate Poet Emily Dickinson

Come and have tea with Emily and Lea! Oldcastle Theatre will host a literary tea on Sunday, April 8, from 2 to 4 p.m. with Lea Newman, who will discuss her book, ‘Emily Dickinson: Virgin Recluse and Rebel,’ as well as reading some of Dickinson’s poems and sharing the stories behind them. This traditional British afternoon tea will offer sweet and savory treats, including gluten-free options, and Emily Dickinson Jasmine Tea donated by the Simpson and Vail Company, which has a series of teas named for famous literary figures, including the Bronte sisters, Charles Dickens and Edgar Allan Poe. The Dickinson tea has hints of jasmine flowers and roses, both of which she grew in her garden.

Newman, who is Professor Emerita at the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, is the author of four other books in addition to her examination of the poetry of Dickinson and has long been associated with Oldcastle Theatre. She attended the very first performance ever staged by the theater; ‘The Hollow Crown,’ held in the Park- McCullough House Carriage Barn back in 1972. She served on the Oldcastle Board of Trustees for seven years. A founder of the Robert Frost Stone House Museum, she has also written books about Frost, Nathaniel Hawthorne and Herman Melville, as well as about growing up Italian in Chicago.

The cost of the tea, which will be held at Oldcastle Theatre at 331 Main Street, is $25. Tickets are selling fast, and are available at Powers Market in North Bennington and the Bennington Bookshop and Oldcastle Theatre in downtown Bennington.